TENERIFE, SPAIN - MAY 10: The MV Hondius arrives in the Granadilla Port on May 10, 2026 in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. The cruise ship MV Hondius, which had three passengers die from Hantavirus last month and eight more reported cases, arrived on Sunday May 10 in Tenerife, where the remaining passengers will be repatriated to their respective countries. At a press conference this week, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) emphasized the outbreak of this rare virus did not constitute a pandemic, but it has stirred anxieties in the Canary Islands and elsewhere. (Photo by Chris McGrath) - Source: Getty

A tanker ran into the docked American Heritage river cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, Louisiana, around 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 13, according to The Guardian.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker hit the passenger vessel as guests were leaving. Approximately 129 passengers, along with crew members, were aboard the American Cruise Lines ship when the impact caused it to capsize.

Emergency teams and nearby boats evacuated those on board while some passengers ended up in the water. Authorities later said everyone had been accounted for, but 32 people were taken to hospitals nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

How did the American Heritage cruise ship hit the tanker in New Orleans?

The collision happened around 12:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 13, while the American Heritage was docked on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, The Guardian reports. The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck the American Cruise Lines vessel, which was carrying approximately 129 passengers in addition to its crew members.

The impact caused the riverboat to lose its balance and take on water. It began leaning heavily to one side before eventually overturning and coming to rest on its side. Videos and photographs from the scene showed passengers hanging on to the ship’s balcony railings as it tilted; some fell into the river, prompting an immediate rescue operation.

The emergency response brought together several agencies, including the New Orleans Fire Department, New Orleans Police Department, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police and the US Coast Guard. Private boats in the area also joined the effort, helping people get out of the water.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said all passengers and crew were located. 32 people were taken to hospital, but their injuries weren’t serious, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, questions remained as to what caused the Atlantic Asphalt to hit the stationary cruise ship. US Coast Guard Captain Melanie Burnham said initial information was that the tanker had a steering problem.

However, officials had not yet determined what caused the suspected failure. Maritime law expert Martin J. Davies of Tulane University also examined footage of the collision and discussed the possibility of a problem with the tanker's steering or engine.

The incident also caused authorities to close a section of the Mississippi River between mile markers 93 and 96 so emergency teams could work safely. Ferry services across the river were suspended as well.

Mayor Moreno also said the tanker missed hitting a nearby bridge that carries about 160,000 vehicles per day. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry said he would investigate the crash, and the National Transportation Safety Board was expected to send investigators to look into what happened.

Follow Primetimer for more on this.