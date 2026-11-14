Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Sam Hartman #15 of the Washington Commanders looks on before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Sam Hartman is gearing up to take the star in season 30 of The Bachelor. According to PEOPLE, during a November 13, 2026, appearance on Good Morning America, the Washington Commanders quarterback was formally revealed as the next star of the ABC reality dating franchise.

Only a few hours after the Commanders' victory over the New York Giants, ABC made the announcement. The 27-year-old athlete is prepared to start giving out roses and find his forever partner, according to ABC. The franchise will return after a long hiatus with the premiere of his season in March 2027.

Hartman acknowledged that he is anxious about participating in the dating show, despite being thrilled about the chance. He also joked about how hard it was to keep up a conversation with thirty women.

More about Sam Hartman: From football field to reality television

According to PEOPLE, Hartman was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, on July 29, 1999, and took an early interest in football. He relocated to South Carolina to attend Oceanside Collegiate Academy during his senior year of high school, according to the background information provided in the announcement coverage.

He made his television debut in season two of QB1: Beyond the Lights, a documentary series that followed gifted high school quarterbacks. After that, he went to Wake Forest University, where he became the first true freshman quarterback in Wake Forest history to win a season opener in 2018.

At first, he was hesitant to sign up for The Bachelor. According to Us Weekly, Hartman told Good Morning America that his initial thought was, "no way." However, he gained a better understanding of the experience after speaking with host Jesse Palmer. Palmer, a former NFL player, appeared on season five of The Bachelor.

As per US Weekly, Hartman said, in an attempt to explain his anxiety:

"I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty [women] is going to be pretty tough. My teammates were there giving me some advice on the plane ride back, so [I'm] probably not going to listen to anybody on that."

His NFL career and football achievements

After finishing his final year of college at Notre Dame in 2023, Hartman entered the 2024 NFL Draft. Although he was not selected in the draft, he signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders.

His contract included a $20,000 signing bonus and a $225,000 confirmed base salary, according to NBC Sports. Although he had not made his NFL regular-season debut, he remained connected to the team.

He was dropped during Washington's final roster cuts in August 2026, according to NBC Sports, and added back to the practice squad the next day. He was ranked behind Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, and Athan Kaliakmanis during the 2026 campaign.

His college accomplishments are still noteworthy. He finished the 2021 season at Wake Forest with 4,228 passing yards and 39 touchdowns. Later, for his last year of college, he transferred to Notre Dame.

Additionally, he set records for 300-yard passing games and career touchdown passes in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome in 2022 and had surgery. He received the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award for bravery in the face of hardship for his comeback.

According to PEOPLE, Hartman's mother, Lisa, is a retired labor and delivery nurse, and his father, Mark, is an orthopedic spine surgeon. Joe, his elder brother, is also interested in becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

The Bachelor season 30 premieres on March 21, 2027, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.