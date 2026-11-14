Representative image, the 'Microsoft' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying Nvidia logo - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Representative image, the 'Microsoft' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying Nvidia logo - Source: Getty

Script consultant and founder of No BullScript Consulting, Danny Manus, took to his X account on Friday, November 13, to highlight his bewilderment over the major disruptions that happened in the United States in the past few days. Several incidents happened in the US on November 12 that affected the tech sector in a major way, caused catastrophic damage, affected a lot of people, and even claimed several lives.

Manus highlighted in his X post:

"You're tellin me in 24 hrs, the Nvidia CEO steps down in a spy scandal, all of Microsoft & Outlook goes down globally, a building collapses in NYC, a Tanker sinks a River cruise ship in New Orleans, and now the FAA has grounded ALL flights across the country?! W** is going on??"

However, it's worth noting that while Manus suggested in the post that the five major incidents happened in "24 hours," in fact, upon fact-checking the incidents mentioned, they did not happen simultaneously within 24 hours. Most of the incidents highlighted happened on November 12 and 13, but the building collapse in New York, per the BBC, happened on Wednesday, November 11.

More about the five major disruptions that happened in the US, as Danny Manus highlighted on X

As No BullScript Consulting founder Danny Manus highlighted on his Friday X post, the Nvidia CEO had stepped down following a spy scandal. This refers to Nvidia founder and former CEO of the company, Jensen Huang, who officially stepped down from his post on November 12, per Nvidia's press release.

Colette Kress has been appointed as interim CEO. Huang's resignation comes after the New York Post reported late in October that he was targeted by a suspected Chinese spy. Huang also admitted to having been unfaithful to his wife in a statement to Nvidia staff earlier this week, per The New York Times.

Also, as highlighted by Manus, there was a global Microsoft outage that happened starting around midday on November 12 and continued on November 13, per the Associated Press. Several Microsoft 365 services, including Outlook, were interrupted. Microsoft has been sharing updates on the matter on X, with its latest post saying that the outage was a "technical issue and not related to cyber or AI/agents." They also noted that they have "restored services gradually," a process that took them longer than expected.

As for the NYC building collapse mentioned in Danny Manus's post, it happened on November 11 around 16:00 local time. Per the BBC, the building was fully occupied by residents, and when it collapsed, eight people died, including two children. Several more were injured, including a couple of firefighters.

Manus also noted the New Orleans incident when a tanker ship collided with a cruise ship. The incident happened on November 13 on the Mississippi River, per CNN. The tanker reportedly collided with a paddlewheeler that was sitting at the dock, causing the latter to capsize. The cruise ship had 197 on board (passengers and crew), per CNN, sparking a major emergency response when the ship started taking on water and tipping over. The good news was that all passengers made it to safety, though there were 32 reported non-critical injuries.

The fifth and last major disruption Manus pointed out was the Federal Aviation Administration's latest notice. According to the Associated Press, the FAA grounded flights nationwide on Friday due to issues at regional air traffic control centers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said in a press statement that the US air traffic control system outage was because of aging infrastructure. Duffy noted that the towers are "almost 100 years old" with leaky roofs and non-working air conditioners. The ground stop was lifted on Friday after a five-hour stretch.

Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.