Jensen Huang resigned from his CEO position following affair allegations - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Jensen Huang resigned from his CEO position following affair allegations - Source : Getty

On the recent episode of All In podcast, David Sacks opened up about the ongoing controversy surrounding Jensen Huang. In the episode, Sacks said that someone risked jail time to leak the detail about Huang's affair. Sacks said that it was necessary to understand that leaking such highly classified content was a crime.

"There's also a second op here. And that second op began when somebody or multiple people leaked a highly classified memo, or the contents of it to the New York Times. I think it's really important to understand that that's a crime," Sacks said.

David Sacks then said that he couldn't believe that the New York Times came to know about the alleged affairs in a casual way. He added that someone must have made a calculated move when they decided to leak the content to the outlet.

"I don't believe that the New York Times just got this by overhearing people talking about it at a bar, somebody made the calculated decision that they're willing to risk going to jail, they're willing to risk committing a crime to let the New York Times know about this story," Sacks said.

He said that he wondered why someone was so determined to take Jensen down, even if that meant they could be prosecuted by law or get jail time. Sacks also believed that the alleged leak should be investigated.

Reports claiming that Jensen Huang was having an affair with a second NVIDIA employee have surfaced

The New York Times has previously reported that Jensen Huang was allegedly having two affairs. One of the affairs was allegedly with Kimberly Powell, an NVIDIA executive. Prior to this, the outlet reported his connection with Alice Huang, who is suspected of being a spy. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Reuters reported a third affair, citing anonymous sources.

Reuters has not revealed the identity of the second employee who has gotten involved in the ongoing controversy. So far, neither Jensen Huang nor a representative of the company's board has issued a statement addressing the claims. Shortly after the allegations involving Alice surfaced, Jensen Huang issued a statement in which he admitted to having been unfaithful to his wife, Lori, and apologized.

Jensen, however, did not specifically name Alice in the statement. After Jensen stepped down from his CEO position, Colette Kress became the interim CEO until the position is filled. NBC News reported that the company was still investigating even after Jensen Huang's resignation.

According to the New York Times, Donald Trump, who developed a bond with Jensen, called the former NVIDIA CEO and asked him to fight to sustain his job.

"What a horrible thing that is! That's so sad to see that happen," Trump later said.

While names of potential candidates have surfaced to fill the position of the CEO, no confirmation about anyone has been obtained as of now. The Nvidia Board of Directors is actively looking for someone to be the permanent CEO and they are looking at it both internally and externally.