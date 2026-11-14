The Chosen show (Image Via Instagram/@thechosentvseries) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DehLqKjF8Tw/?hl=en

The Chosen show (Image Via Instagram/@thechosentvseries)

The wait for The Chosen is coming to an end as the hit biblical drama series begins season 6, streaming on November 15, 2026. Created and directed by Dallas Jenkins, the series chronicles the life of Jesus from the arrest through suffering and interrogations to the crucifixion. 5&2 Studios and Prime Video announced that season 6 will include six episodes as a streaming release, followed by a final theatrical episode in spring 2027.

According to Entertainment Weekly, episodes will stream only on Prime Video, with the season premiering with a three-episode drop followed by weekly releases.

The returning cast includes Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, along with Shahar Isaac, Elizabeth Tabish, and Paras Patel. The Chosen season 6 is also filming its crucifixion scenes in Italy, matching its split-episode streaming premiere. Additionally, season 6 was also filmed in Texas and Utah, per Meridian Magazine.

The Chosen season 6 release date and episode details

According to The Chosen's official site and Entertainment Weekly, the new season will be available only on Prime Video. It will start with a three-episode drop, with the rest released weekly. It is set up for a theatrical ending in 2027.

The release schedule is as follows:

November 15, 2026: Episodes 1, 2, and 3 will be available on Prime Video.

November 22, 2026: Episode 4.

November 29, 2026: Episode 5 is released.

December 6, 2026: Episode 6 ends the streaming season.

March 12, 2027: We will see the separate theatrical finale.

The official season announcement does not confirm the runtimes of all the episode releases. That said, it's a standard season, and most episodes follow an hour-long format. However, individual entries may differ, with the finale being more of a theatrical, longer-form feature than a weekly streaming episode. Check out the individual Prime Video entries for confirmed runtimes.

Filming locations and how to watch The Chosen season 6

The series returns to filming locations in Texas and Utah, including Midlothian and Goshen, among others. Production traveled to Matera, Italy, a city steeped in history and said to mirror ancient Jerusalem for the crucifixion scenes. Creator Dallas Jenkins explained to the Los Angeles Times how demanding the process of filming this pivotal part of the story was.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive streaming service for the new season starting November 15, 2026. In a tweet announcing the release, Prime Video clarified that the season will be available in the United States and various international locations, like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Latin America, and sub-Saharan Africa.

Jonathan Roumie reprises his role as Jesus, alongside Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene, and Paras Patel as Matthew. Noah James plays Andrew, George H. Xanthis plays John, Vanessa Benavente plays Mary, and Luke Dimyan plays Judas Iscariot.

As the story moves from betrayal and arrest to the crucifixion, the new season lays the groundwork for a powerful emotional crescendo. Watch seasons 1- 5 on Prime Video before the new episodes premiere.