Video of Pilot telling passengers on a plane that he had not seen FAA ground stop like Friday since 9/11 goes viral (Representative Image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Video of Pilot telling passengers on a plane that he had not seen FAA ground stop like Friday since 9/11 goes viral (Representative Image) - Source: Getty

On November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop for all departing U.S. flights following a major communication and telecommunications issue. Amid all this, @FearedBuck posted a video in which a pilot made an announcement inside a flight. As seen in the video, seemingly recorded by a passenger, the pilot said:

“I am not sure if this is a cyber issue, if it’s, you know, somebody didn’t pay their Microsoft bill, not sure exactly what. All I can tell you is we were updated 15 minutes ago. We should receive another update between now and 30 past the hour.”

The pilot also said that the advisory could be in place for some time. However, he noted that the officials were trying to resolve the issue. He also advised that the passengers could look up the issue on their phones to find some discussion about it.

The pilot said that if they didn’t get any clearance within the next 20 minutes, the passengers might be asked to go back to the terminals. He mentioned that he would keep them updated. He then asked:

“Anybody remember 9/11? 20-some years ago. Some must have probably weren’t even born then. So, when 9/11 occurred, they grounded every airplane, every airplane flying throughout the United States, coming to the United States was diverted to an airport. So, that’s the level of what we are dealing with now.”

He also said that if passengers had any queries or questions regarding the situation, they could come up to him in the cockpit. Meanwhile, the passenger who recorded it captioned the video:

"I can't believe this our Pilot said he's not seen anything like this since 911."

A passenger heading to Columbus shared his experience

Speaking to FOX Carolina, a passenger named Randy shared his experience. He said that he was on the plane and was about to leave the gate for Columbus when the pilot announced a 30-minute delay.

The passengers had already heard about a technical outage. The pilot later informed them that the flight would be delayed until around 10:30 p.m. Randy was unsure if the timing had changed. However, many passengers and crew members remained stranded at the airport, and Randy felt sorry for them. When asked where he was going, Randy said:

“We were just heading up to Columbus, Ohio for a family get-together.”

He was asked whether he decided to cancel his plans. Randy said:

“As far as I know, my wife hasn’t told me otherwise.”

He shared that he was philosophical about the situation. Randy thought there could have been a worse situation. He said that he was glad it wasn’t like a 9/11 situation.

Meanwhile, after the ground stop was lifted, the FAA posted on X, sharing:

“The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable. Passengers should contact their airlines for flight updates.”

United Airlines wrote on X that it has started running flights again, including some flights scheduled for Friday night. The airline said that the safety of its passengers and employees remained its top priority. It also thanked everyone for their patience while it worked to return to its full flight schedule.