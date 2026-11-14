A scene from The Body (Image via YouTube/@Netflix) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wl7uj7n7DoY

A scene from The Body (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Netflix's psychological thriller series The Body has captivated viewers with its story of religious anxiety and teenage panic. Set in 2004 at St. Mark's, a private Catholic academy in a small town, the eight-episode series follows an elite high school dance team known as the Lions.

Following a Halloween initiation party, a new student, Grace, falls into an inexplicable coma after taking ecstasy. Her sudden illness triggers mass hysteria across the town as locals begin to believe she performs miracles.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Body. Reader discretion is advised.

Behind this public panic lies a dark secret involving Leo Anderson, a quiet student at the school. Leo spends his time isolated from classmates, drawing constantly in a private sketchbook. His sister Lisbeth tries to join the dance squad, while he stays in the background.

However, his quiet routine falls apart in episode three when classmates discover his notebook. The contents turn Leo into a suspect and fuel widespread fear among students, parents, and teachers.

The classmates' discovery of a nude drawing of Grace in Leo's sketchbook raises immediate questions about his connection to Grace and what his artwork represents. The artwork serves as a key element in the story, and here is a breakdown of what it likely represents.

The meaning behind the twisted artwork in Leo’s notebook

Inside the notebook, classmates and Grace's father find detailed drawings of Grace depicted completely nude and bound in a state of torment. Rather than simple sketches, the drawings mirror classical portraits of the Agnus Dei, or the Lamb of God.

Leo depicts Grace as a sacrificial lamb, treating her as a holy substitute for Jesus Christ. He builds a private altar to Grace and prays to her, elevating her to a divine figure. To the conservative school, these drawings appear deeply offensive and predatory.

However, the true origin of the drawings stems from Leo's past rather than bad intent. Leo and Lisbeth recently arrived after fleeing an extremist Pentecostal commune in West Virginia.

Their father, a cult preacher, died from a lethal rattlesnake bite during a religious ritual. Growing up under severe religious rules left Leo unable to process normal romantic feelings. When he develops feelings for Grace, his mind blends romantic desire with strict religious symbols.

When Grace falls into a coma, Leo suffers from severe guilt. He believes his lustful thoughts and holy drawings angered God, directly causing Grace's illness. His mother Catherine, driven by drug use and religious delusions, views the notebook as proof that Grace is the Antichrist. Catherine eventually burns all of Leo's drawings during a manic episode before ending her own life in a ritual.

How to watch The Body online?

The Body is exclusively streaming on Netflix starting Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

According to Netflix's official US pricing information, viewers can choose from three subscription plans: Standard with ads at $8.99 per month, Standard without ads at $19.99 per month, and Premium at $26.99 per month.

The ad-supported and Standard plans offer 1080p Full HD streaming, while Premium provides 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and spatial audio. Subscribers can watch the series through Netflix's website, mobile application, smart TVs, and other supported streaming devices.

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