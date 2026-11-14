A scene from The Good Daughter (Image via YouTube/@peacock) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TEVgV_pdavU

A scene from The Good Daughter (Image via YouTube/@peacock)

The Good Daughter, created by Karin Slaughter, premiered on November 12, 2026, on Peacock. The six-episode crime thriller series is based on Slaughter’s 2017 novel of the same name. It tells the story of sisters Charlotte and Samantha Quinn, whose lives are shaped by a traumatic incident from their past. The synopsis of the show, per IMDb, is:

“Sisters Samantha and Charlotte Quinn have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence.”

All episodes of the series have been released simultaneously for streaming. The series features a talented ensemble bringing the characters to life on screen, featuring Rose Byrne, Meghann Fahy, Brendan Gleeson, and Paula Malcomson, per PEOPLE.

Meet the cast members of The Good Daughter

Rose Byrne as Samantha Quinn

Rose Byrne plays Samantha Quinn in The Good Daughter. The elder of the Quinn sisters, Sam is a lawyer like her father. She left her hometown of Pikeville for New York, where she has had a flourishing career. When a new tragedy occurs in Pikeville that resembles something from her family's past, Samantha returns to Pikeville to get to the bottom of it.

Apart from the series, Rose Byrne is best known for projects like Insidious, Bridesmaids, and Spy, per IMDb.

Meghann Fahy as Charlotte Quinn

Charlotte is the younger Quinn sister who followed in her father's and sister's footsteps to become a lawyer. But unlike Samantha, she didn't leave town and chose to work with her father instead. The sisters were once very close and reunite when old memories are revived by current events.

Meghann Fahy is recognizable from projects like The White Lotus, Drop, The Bold Type, and more.

Brendan Gleeson as Rusty

Rusty is Sam and Charlotte's father and one of Pikeville’s most respected defense lawyers. He is haunted by past events, and they have influenced his relationship with his daughters. Brendan Gleeson plays the role, known for his work in projects like Calvary, The Guard, In Bruges, and more.

Paula Malcomson as Judith

Judith is a teacher who has known the Quinn sisters personally from when they were children. She works at the same school where the attack takes place and has to deal with the aftermath.

Paula Malcomson plays the role and is well known for her work in The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1, and Tombstone, among other projects.

Olivia Williams as Harriet ‘Gamma’ Quinn

Harriet, affectionately known as Gamma, is the mother of the Quinn sisters who is a victim of a tragic accident that shapes the life of her family. Olivia Williams portrays her, and her other notable credits include The Ghost Writer, An Education, and The Sixth Sense.

Michael Dorman as Ben

Ben is the assistant district attorney of Pikeville and Charlie's estranged husband. Michael Dorman portrays the character and is known for his roles in The Invisible Man, Patriot, Triangle, and other projects.

Supporting cast members of The Good Daughter

The Good Daughter also has an extensive supporting cast. They are presented as follows:

Shayna Bernardo as Kelly Wilson

Jake McDorman as Mason/Huck

Harper Steele as Lenore

Audrey Grace Marshall as Young Sam

Drew Cheek as Young Charlie

Thomas Watson as Zach Culpepper

Kovar McClure as Douglas Pinkman

Olivia Hart as Emma Alexander

Jessica Miesel as Ava Wilson

Jason Davis as Kenny Coin

Jayson Warner Smith as Keith Coin

Ian Elrick as Zach Culpepper Jr.

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