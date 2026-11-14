U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin listens on at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks as U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin listens on at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

Journalist Anna Giaritelli recently reported that air traffic controllers in the United States did not believe Sean Duffy's reasons for the FAA ground stop. This incident resulted in several flights being grounded across the country for nearly five hours. Sean Duffy, the Secretary of Transportation, held a press conference at the White House at 8:30 pm to address the ground stop and explained the incident was due to the FAA's outdated systems.

Duffy said the TDM telecom, which was an analog system, "got overloaded" and produced inconsistent data, resulting in the ground stop. He further said that he replaced some of the switches with new ones, adding that the new IP switches "did not go down."

"So, we have TDM telecom, so this is analog telecom. Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they went down. And -- I shouldn't say they went down; they started to give us inconsistency in the data from those routers. And because of that, we shut the system down. Now, I have already replaced some of those switches with President Trump. And our new IP switches did not go down; it's the old hardware that went down."

However, Giaritelli disputed this in an X post later that day, saying she spoke to around 60 air traffic controllers who said they didn't buy the reason Duffy claims led to the ground stop, adding:

"I’ve spoken with 60 air traffic controllers tonight about what Sean Duffy said at the White House today. None of them are buying what he said because they said these types of switches that the FAA is doing, they don’t happen during the day, they don’t happen during busy times like a Friday afternoon."

She continued:

"They’re doing these midweek, middle of the night when there is no air traffic going on. The controllers were saying, “We don’t buy that this is actually what’s happening, the reason that Sean Duffy is saying this has happened.”"

Sean Duffy urged Congress to approve a $50 billion fund to upgrade systems

Sean Duffy urged Congress to approve emergency funding worth $50 billion to replace outdated switches and routers with new ones and prevent future outages. During the press conference, he accused the Republican-led Congress of wasting "a lot of money" and said many of the towers were "almost 100 years old," adding:

"I want $50 billion. And by the way, if you look at how much money Congress spends... they waste a lot of money. What's more important than having an air traffic control system that actually works? And so, the president said, you know what? Let's finish this job, new hardware, new software, new telecommunication. Many of our towers are almost 100 years old. Our air traffic controllers have leaky roofs, air conditioning that doesn't work."

He also warned that the FAA would experience more outages like this if their systems were not rebooted and upgraded, saying, "It was the old legacy equipment. It failed. And listen, it's going to continue to fail."

Meanwhile, Markwayne Mullin, the Secretary of Homeland Security, denied a connection between the FAA ground stop and Microsoft's global outage. He also said there was no evidence of a cyberattack but added that "there's nothing completely certain right now."

Additionally, Mullin urged Congress to approve funds to upgrade their systems, calling the ground stop a "national security risk."

The FAA reopened the airspace at 8:15 pm, nearly five hours after the ground stop was first announced. However, Sean Duffy cautioned that it would take time for air traffic to resume as usual.