The Chosen show (Image Via Instagram/@thechosentvseries) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DWqrXGPkstx/?hl=en

The Chosen show (Image Via Instagram/@thechosentvseries)

With The Chosen season 6 arriving on Prime Video on November 15, 2026, this is the perfect time to return for the continuing story of Jesus' final days. The Chosen season 5 is set during Holy Week in Jerusalem, when more people support Jesus, but Roman soldiers and church leaders stand against him.

The season, called The Chosen: Last Supper, chronicles Jesus' journey to Jerusalem and culminates in a final farewell meal with his friends. Judas Iscariot gathers a band of men with swords in the Garden of Gethsemane, per Comic Basics. According to the official episode guide, the season consists of 8 episodes. Here's everything you need to know and remember before The Chosen season 6 arrives.

What happened in The Chosen season 5?

According to Comic Basics, the season opens with Jesus entering Jerusalem, where crowds celebrate him as the messiah and their savior. But underneath their enthusiasm is a precarious political situation. Roman officials worry about an uprising during Passover, and the high priest, Caiaphas, and the other temple priests fear that Jesus' growing following will undermine their power base.

In the first two episodes, Jesus confronts the temple's commercial system, knocking over tables of money changers and having a word or two with traders who have turned sacred ground into a marketplace. The turmoil only escalates the leaders' fears of having Jesus eliminated.

The power struggle takes a turn when Jesus refuses to give his opponents what they want. As he teaches on authority, faith, and the persecution to come, they are left scratching their heads. His own disciples' stories further intensify the stakes.

Kafni mourns the death of his daughter Ramah and becomes embroiled in the mounting attack against Jesus. Roman spy Atticus assesses the movement's strength. Simon the Zealot learns of the fate of his dying comrade, Barabbas.

Meanwhile, the social and political storms over Jesus's powers spiral far beyond his followers' inner circle, pointing to impacts beyond the story of the gospel itself.

Perhaps the biggest development of the season is Judas Iscariot turning on his mentor. Disillusioned that Jesus is not willing to rule like a typical Messiah, Judas reaches out to anyone who will help him get rid of Jesus in exchange for a handful of silver.

Rather than continue to fight back publicly, the plot to take Jesus down is underhanded as Judas allies with those in power.

Judas betrays Jesus at Gethsemane, ending the Last Supper

The Comic Basics recap further states that the last two episodes show the preparations for Passover while Jesus and his disciples are on the run from the authorities. John and Peter find somewhere to eat the Passover meal. Jesus assembles his friends in the Upper Room for an intimate farewell meal, where he humbles himself by washing their feet at a time when they are confused about the future. The meal becomes both a warning and a farewell, for one of them would betray Jesus.

Next, Jesus leads the rest of his companions to the Garden of Gethsemane. As they fight off sleep, he prays for strength for the heartbreak ahead. The show depicts his visions and remembrances in the moments leading up to acceptance of his destiny during this time of great emotional and spiritual turmoil.

The season concludes with Judas arriving with his men, who then identify Jesus with a kiss. For the disciples, the catastrophic prophecy they've been warned about has finally come to pass, and Jesus' arrest is close at hand. The ending of The Chosen season 5 does not even include the crucifixion; instead, it covers what follows, with season 6 to come.

The Chosen season 6 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.