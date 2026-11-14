Investigators cracked the murder of Mandy Stavik after nearly 30 years by comparing DNA from a discarded cup and soda can at Timothy Bass’s workplace. © Getty Images

Investigators cracked the murder of Mandy Stavik after nearly 30 years by comparing DNA from a discarded cup and soda can at Timothy Bass’s workplace.

Investigators cracked the murder of Mandy Stavik after nearly 30 years. They compared DNA from a discarded cup and soda can at Timothy Bass’s workplace with biological material collected from Stavik’s body in 1989, as per CBS News.

On November 24, 1989, the day after Thanksgiving, 18-year-old Amanda “Mandy” Stavik left her family’s home near Acme, Washington, for a jog with the family dog while home on break from her freshman year at Central Washington University. The dog returned on his own. Her body was found three days later in the South Fork of the Nooksack River.

The autopsy showed she had drowned, and also revealed blunt-force trauma to the forehead and signs of sexual assault. Investigators saved a DNA profile from semen found on her body for future comparison. The case remained unsolved decades later, after an exhaustive search and interviews, as reported by CBS News.

The disappearance of 1989 and first clues

Mandy Stavik vanished on Nov. 24, 1989, while jogging close to her home in the Acme area of Whatcom County. She left for her run some time between 2 and 3 p.m. with her German shepherd dog. Around 5 p.m., the dog returned home alone, and her family reported her missing. That night they started looking.

On November 26, searchers came across a pair of green sweatpants on a dirt road, but Stavik’s mother said she could not positively identify them as her daughter's. Her body was found the next day in the South Fork of the Nooksack River, about 3.5 miles from her home. She was naked except for socks and running shoes, according to CBS News.

The medical examiner ruled her death a drowning in freshwater, and noted a blunt-force injury to the forehead that would have resulted in a serious concussion. He could not prove that the injury must have rendered her unconscious.

The exam also indicated that she had been sexually assaulted, and a sample of semen taken from her body was preserved for possible DNA testing. The first investigation involved interviews with family, friends, and local residents, but no suspect was identified at the time, as stated by Bellingham Herald.

Years later, targeting a neighbor

The case remained open but essentially unsolved for years. In the early 2010s, investigators conducted a voluntary DNA collection of men living in the Acme area near Stavik’s home. As the investigation continued, more than 80 samples were collected, but none of them matched the DNA profile taken from her body.

Timothy Bass, who lived on the same road as the Stavik family in 1989, approximately 1.5 miles away, and whose house was close to her jogging route, was interviewed several times but refused to give a sample. He wasn't a prime suspect in the original 1989 investigation. Detectives later learned that he attended local high school functions where Stavik participated in athletics, as per the Bellingham Herald.

After police contacted him again in February 2015, Bass told his brother, Tom, he was worried because he had had sex with Stavik when she was home for Thanksgiving in 1989. His brother later testified that Bass said they had slept together more than once before she returned to college. Bass wanted Tom to tell police about the encounter, but his brother refused.

By 2015-2017, Bass was a person of interest. Investigators went to his employer, Franz Bakery, to request a DNA sample, but they would not provide one without a warrant, as Business Insider reported.

The colleague takes back the trash can

Detective Kevin Bowhay first contacted Kim Wagner, who ran the Franz Bakery outlet where Bass had been a delivery driver, in 2015. He contacted her again in May 2017 and discussed the investigation. On August 10, 2017, Wagner picked up a plastic cup that Bass had thrown out. She recovered a soda can he had thrown away two days earlier, as stated by the Bellingham Herald.

She bagged the items in a bakery bag and gave them to Whatcom County detectives. Wagner testified later that she learned about the case and decided to act on her own, feeling a personal obligation to help, especially because she had a daughter of her own. The items were sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab for testing.

Police couldn’t get a voluntary DNA sample from Bass, so the focus of the investigation turned to Wagner's actions, according to The Washington Post.

DNA match, arrest and trial outcome

DNA testing on the discarded cup and soda can in the lab resulted in a DNA profile that matched the male profile developed from semen recovered from Stavik’s body. Prosecutors said the odds of a random, unrelated person matching that profile were 1 in 11 quadrillion. Bass was arrested on December 12, 2017, and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and rape.

Bail was set at $1 million. The defense challenged the evidence, arguing Wagner was an agent of the state and that seizing the discarded items violated the Fourth Amendment's protection against unreasonable searches and seizures. A judge ruled the evidence admissible, finding Wagner acted on her own and not at the direction of police, according to CBS News.

At the 2019 trial, the jury convicted Bass of first-degree felony murder and returned special verdicts that he committed rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping. Bass admitted to having sex with Stavik, but disagreed with the prosecution’s timeline. His defense expert testified that the intercourse was more likely to have occurred 24 to 48 hours before her death, although she could not exclude a shorter time period.

The prosecution relied on the testimony of the medical examiner that the sexual assault had occurred within 12 hours of her death. On July 2, 2019, Bass was sentenced to 320 months, or 26 years and eight months, in prison, under the sentencing guidelines applicable to the 1989 crime.

In 2021, the Washington Court of Appeals rejected his challenges to the DNA evidence and the sufficiency of the evidence and upheld his conviction. The court ruled that the trial judge used the 1990 version of the felony-murder statute for a crime that occurred in 1989. The court concluded the error was harmless beyond a reasonable doubt and upheld the conviction, according to The Seattle Times.