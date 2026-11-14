WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House during an event on "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was joined by CEOs to highlight companies and their investments in the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) © Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: U.S. President Donald Trump (L) listens as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks in the Cross Hall of the White House during an event on "Investing in America" on April 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump was joined by CEOs to highlight companies and their investments in the United States during the event. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The controversy surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has become a fresh point of tension in the technology rivalry between the United States and China. Reports about him being targeted by Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based cloud computing company Megaspeed International, became public quite recently. Alice is suspected by authorities of being a Chinese spy. This has ultimately raised questions about how advanced AI chips could reach Chinese companies despite export restrictions. Questions are also being raised about the safeguards placed by the government to limit the flow of sensitive technology.

The issue comes just days before President Donald Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19. Senior US officials have said Trump does not plan to raise the allegations during the meeting. However, the controversy is already prompting lawmakers to push for tighter controls on advanced chip exports. Huang resigned from Nvidia on November 12, while the company's China business remains under scrutiny. We further break down details regarding the AI chip rivalry between the two nations.

How the allegations are affecting the debate over AI chip exports

The allegations involving Jensen Huang have brought a personal controversy into the center of a much larger debate over US access to advanced AI technology. As ABC News reported, lawmakers from both parties have used the revelations to push for stronger restrictions on technology exports to China. Their major concern is whether restricted Nvidia chips may have been diverted to Chinese buyers.

Alice Huang, who is not related to the former Nvidia chief, previously worked as an executive at Megaspeed International. US officials reportedly suspect that she was recruited by Chinese intelligence to influence Nvidia's business and make its advanced chips more available to China. Beijing has rejected the allegations. On November 12, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters:

“The U.S. should stop fabricating the ‘Chinese spy’ narratives as a pretext for imposing technology restrictions.”

As ABC News notes, the controversy comes amid an ongoing struggle between Washington and Beijing to gain an advantage in artificial intelligence. The US has restricted China's access to its most advanced chips, arguing that limiting the technology available to Chinese companies is important for national security. Beijing, meanwhile, has accused Washington of trying to maintain a monopoly over AI development.

Nvidia has been central to that debate. The company once held around 95% of the Chinese market, but its sales there have fallen sharply since export restrictions were introduced during the Biden administration. Trump subsequently approved the sale of Nvidia's H200 chips to China, although these are not the company's most powerful processors. The decision followed lobbying by Huang, who argued that continued access to the Chinese market would help keep local customers reliant on US technology.

However, the latest allegations have made it harder for supporters of looser restrictions to defend that position. ABC News spoke to Lian Jye Su, chief analyst at London-based technology research group Omdia, about how the controversy brings together several areas of US policy. Su said:

“The scandal, in many ways, encapsulates the rivalry, where concerns around national security, export control, and foreign policy get intertwined.”

The political response has already started to take shape. Several Democratic lawmakers wrote to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick this week seeking information about what officials knew of the contact between Jensen and Alice. They also called for an immediate halt to exports of advanced AI chips to China. The Senate version of a defense policy bill includes provisions that would allow Congress to review licenses for advanced chip sales, require the Commerce Department to track chips to prevent diversion, and encourage US allies to follow similar export restrictions.

Reuters has reported that the controversy has drawn scrutiny from Nvidia's board, investors, and lawmakers. The company has launched an independent investigation into reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Its board has retained former acting US Attorney Joon Kim to lead the inquiry. Separately, a proposed class-action lawsuit accuses Nvidia and Huang of misleading shareholders by concealing his reported ties to a suspected Chinese spy.

The political fallout has also put Trump's relationship with the former Nvidia chief under renewed attention. Reuters reported that the two have met repeatedly since Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. Huang joined the president's delegation during a May 2026 visit to China and was also named to the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Trump has publicly defended him since the allegations emerged, saying he believed Huang when the executive told him he did not know Alice Huang was a spy.

Despite the growing scrutiny, the White House does not expect the issue to feature in Trump's upcoming conversation with Xi. CNBC and Politico both reported that senior administration officials do not expect the president to raise the allegations during the meeting. In its report on the briefing shared on November 13, CNBC quoted an official from the press call, saying:

“I don’t expect the president to raise it — the Alice Huang issue.”

They also indicated that ongoing US national security investigations were unlikely to be discussed with Beijing. Trump has separately said he does not intend to raise the matter, although he believes Xi may ask him about it.

ABC News also spoke to Rui Ma, founder of Tech Buzz China and a technology expert, about how the controversy could affect Beijing's plans for its domestic chip industry. Ma said:

“For Beijing, the fallout only adds urgency to its efforts to build a domestic semiconductor supply chain. That was already a strategic priority, but if access to Nvidia computing power becomes even more restricted, Chinese companies will have increasingly few alternatives.”

For now, the White House appears keen to keep the upcoming Trump-Xi meeting focused on trade.

More updates to follow.