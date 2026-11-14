Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the CMAs before? - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Has Taylor Swift ever performed at the CMAs before? - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift is set to perform at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards (CMAs). According to a Good Morning America report, this will be her first performance in over a decade. Swift had previously performed at the CMAs in 2013. The report mentioned that she performed Red alongside Vince Gill and Alison Krauss.

GMA’s Will Reeve made the announcement, saying:

“Big announcement from the CMA awards. For the first time in fittingly 13 years, Taylor Swift will be performing during the ceremony.”

According to the outlet, Swift is also nominated for the Single of the Year for her 2026 song I Knew It, I Knew You.

In an old interview on 99.9 Kiss Country from the 2013 CMAs, Taylor Swift was asked about her performance with Vince Gill and Alison Krauss. She said:

“I'm so excited because I love them.”

She said that they were kind and talented performers. She also praised them for being humble, friendly, and down-to-earth. She said that she enjoyed rehearsing with them and hoped their performance went well.

Meanwhile, the news comes almost a month after Swift was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. According to The Tennessean, she said at the time:

“I've been very fortunate. I've gotten to genre hop and travel the world and write with so many different people and in so many different ways. And the only reason that I've been able to have that kind of dexterity in my creative process is because of the fundamentals and the foundation that I learned here in Nashville.”

Taylor Swift won the Artist Of The Year Award in 2026

Earlier this year, Taylor Swift won The Artist Of The Year Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. In her acceptance speech, she thanked Alysa Liu for bringing happiness to many people through her performances.

She said that she admired Liu’s hard work, dedication, and love for her sport. She also expressed her happiness at receiving the Artist of the Year award and said that writing songs was her greatest passion. Swift went on to say:

“I didn't think I was an artist when I first started doing it. It was a hobby. It was a hobby and then it was my favorite hobby. And then it was what I would like rush home from school to do. It was like I can't wait to get back to my guitar in my room and write a song.”

She also said:

“And I just want to say like when I was 12 years old, I had the luxury of spending thousands of hours working at my craft, practicing, making mistakes um through trial and error and that was all completely unobserved, right? So that was just me and my craft.”

As seen in her acceptance speech on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel, Taylor Swift said that she saw many talented, intelligent, and ambitious people in the audience who had dreams. She explained that people often received immediate reactions to everything they shared online, whether positive or negative.

She encouraged them to spend time developing their hobbies and passions without worrying too much about others' opinions.