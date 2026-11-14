U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC. — source: Getty Images

Homeland Security officials say there was “no indication” that a “nefarious attack” caused the nationwide FAA disruption on Friday, November 13, per AP News.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters outside the White House that the disruption appeared to have been caused by a telecommunications outage affecting the FAA’s air traffic control system.

“There was no indication as of yet that this was a nefarious attack against us. It’s just a telecommunication outage as of right now,” the Homeland Security secretary said.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports at 3:53 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, November 13. In a statement posted on its official website that same day, the government agency confirmed the directive, citing “communication issues impacting multiple Air Route Traffic Control Centers.” The statement added that technicians were investigating the issue and that the agency would provide updates.

Approximately four hours later, flights began operating again. The FAA stated in a CBS News report that it had issued the ground stop due to “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.”

The agency also stated in an X post: “Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says $50 billion is needed for new air traffic system

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy provided a timeline of how the FAA disruption unfolded. He stated that at 3:36 p.m. local time, “we experienced instability for our radar and our communications and our centres” nationwide, per the BBC. He added that the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop after its routers began registering inconsistent data.

The transportation secretary explained that the nation’s aviation system was operating on an “incredibly old traffic control system,” which became “overloaded with data,” resulting in inconsistencies in the information transmitted through the routers. Duffy said the country needed a “state-of-the-art air traffic system” and that he would need $50 billion to make it possible.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated during Friday’s press briefing that new security patches introduced into the older system appeared to have “overwhelmed” the routers, per CBS News. He also emphasized that there was no connection between the ground stop and the global Microsoft outage.

“I want to make sure everybody understands that there is no connection between this and Microsoft,” Mullin said during the news briefing with Duffy. “I know a lot of people are making that jump. This is so far what we’ve seen. There is actually no cyberattack. We’re still working through that process.”

Duffy told reporters that it would take “some time” to “unwind” the effects of Friday’s ground stop. However, he predicted that flights would be “back up and operational” as the country approaches the busy Thanksgiving travel season.

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