ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 7: An American Airlines Airbus A321 airplane taxis at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 7, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Carter) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 7: An American Airlines Airbus A321 airplane taxis at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on November 7, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Kevin Carter) - Source: Getty

On Friday, November 13, 2026, thousands of flights across the United States were grounded after a telecommunications failure caused the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt departures nationwide.

Reuters reported more than 6,600 flights were canceled and another 8,600 delayed, affecting thousands of travelers. It happened due to communication problems at regional air traffic control centers that control aircraft movements across the country.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later attributed these to overloaded switches and routers in the FAA’s aging network, the Associated Press reports. The agency lifted the ground stop after more than four hours, but airlines still had to clear the backlog and get back to normal flight schedules.

What happened during the FAA nationwide ground stop?

The disruption started on Friday afternoon when air traffic control centers around the country had problems with their radar and communication systems.

The FAA first detected instability around 3:36 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. The agency then issued a nationwide ground stop at 3:54 p.m., requiring departing aircraft to remain on the ground.

Airports across the country were affected, barring some exceptions. Aircraft already in the air continued on to their destinations. International flights were assessed individually, and some departures were allowed. Flights within Alaska and Hawaii were also exempted, according to AP.

The problem was traced to the FAA's older telecommunications infrastructure. Duffy explained that switches and routers in the network became overloaded with data, causing inconsistent information to reach air traffic controllers.

The system uses partly time division multiplexing (TDM), an older technology that uses copper telephone lines to carry radar and voice communications.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no evidence of a cyberattack, but officials were still investigating the incident.

The FAA eventually lifted the restriction at about 8:15 p.m. ET after more than four hours of disruption. The Associated Press said at least 827 flights had been diverted during the incident.

How many domestic and international flights were affected?

The FAA did not publish a separate list of domestic vs international cancellations or delays.

FlightAware figures reported by Al Jazeera show that more than 4,700 flights were canceled and around 10,000 delayed across the United States on Friday. These are flights within the US as well as into and out of it.

The Associated Press also reported that the disruption could have affected more than 1.5 million travelers.

Will passengers receive compensation?

For the canceled flights, passengers have a right to refunds under DOT rules (US Department of Transportation) if they refuse alternative transportation or travel credits. That includes non-refundable tickets too.

However, additional cash compensation is not automatically provided. DOT’s requirements for additional compensation generally depend on airline commitments and whether disruption was within airline control.

Airlines offered travel waivers so affected customers could change their bookings without paying extra fees. Delta, for example, allowed eligible passengers to rebook through November 21, 2026.

Stay tuned to Primetimer for more news.