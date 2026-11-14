A still from the soap (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital) © https://youtu.be/bVhr6Lz6-nE

A still from the soap (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Joss Jacks may believe she can put a price on Jude Jacks’ claim to Phoebe, but Jude is proving far harder to buy off than she expected. The family feud is no longer about who owns the rights to the child, but has also unveiled the financial legacy that Jude feels he has been deprived of.

While for Joss, Jude's newfound interest in having a daughter is all part of a strategy, it seems that Jude is not willing to back down from the confrontation easily. As revealed in the Soap Opera Magazine recap published November 13, Joss offers Jude a deal that would put an end to the disagreement before it costs him even more money in court.

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Joss Jacks offers Jude money to abandon his claim on Phoebe

Joss is not approaching Jude with the benefit of the doubt. She has found out that Jax stopped him from getting involved in JJE because he was bribing people to circumvent Australian law.

Joss seems to feel that this newfound interest in having a daughter is somehow connected to a family trust. According to the terms of the trust fund Jax set up for future Jacks' children, Jude’s kids will stand to inherit a hefty amount of money, making it appear that Phoebe is less a daughter to him than a means of reconnecting with the Jacks' money.

As Joss sneaks into Jude’s Metro Court room, she starts voicing her suspicions. In particular, she accuses Jude of being reckless just like his father and that he had the kid through IVF for money.

Jude retaliates by telling Joss that while she was born into it, he worked for his. They start negotiating immediately as Joss tells Jude that she will pay him to go away. She makes it seem like it’s the simpler way out, because a lengthy legal process would consume a lot of his time and money.

Additionally, he would be left to take care of a kid he doesn’t even want. It’s quite an accusation, but Joss feels certain that this is what it takes to get Jude gone for good. She is about to learn otherwise.

Jude refuses the payoff and demands Phoebe’s share

Jude rejects Joss’s offer outright. More importantly, he refuses to let her dictate how much he loves Phoebe or what he would be willing to do for his daughter. Jude accuses Joss of being self-righteous and hypocritical.

When Joss asserts her claim by saying that she has inherited JJE from her father, Jude pushes back, pointing out that Joss was handed the CEO position at the company her father built, while he had to work for what he had.

Therefore, Jude believes that JJE is as much a birthright of his as of Joss. He clearly makes it known that he will claim Phoebe’s share. This leaves very little scope for Joss to make this matter look like a family matter.

She declares that Jude has missed an opportunity to become part of their family and that he cannot defile her father’s legacy. She walks out in anger, leaving Jude fuming. The argument also raises the issue of exactly what Jude desires.

Joss thinks Jude is after Phoebe because of the trust fund, and Gio has considered the possibility that maybe Jude loves the girl. Neither doubt nor sympathy resolves this, and in any case there is no definite evidence about whether Jude is the father.

Since Brook Lynn has the results of her DNA test and the adoption deal is in jeopardy, Jude’s unwillingness to be bribed suggests that the Phoebe issue might end up being something much more serious.

Stay tuned for more updates.