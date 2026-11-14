NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: James Gunn attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) © Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: James Gunn attends the SUPERGIRL World Premiere on June 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

James Gunn has responded to reports that his upcoming Superman film, Man of Tomorrow, is undergoing major creative changes due to the executive overhaul at DC Studios. The filmmaker shared a post on Threads to tease the reports, claiming that Skydance representatives have not viewed the film and opposing the rumor that Skydance intends to make sweeping changes to the movie. He posted on Threads and said,

"There are a lot of untrue rumors going around, but one of them is that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and that all sorts of sweeping changes are being made."

The announcement from Skydance reported that James Gunn and Peter Safran will leave their DC Studios offices and return to their director's chairs. Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel employee, has been named the new president and chief creative officer of DC Studios effective Dec. 1, 2026. The upcoming Superman film is still slated to hit theaters July 9, 2027.

James Gunn dismisses Man of Tomorrow overhaul reports

James Gunn used Threads to respond to online rumors about the status of Man of Tomorrow, as he refuted the allegation that Skydance had already seen the film and was making significant modifications. He clarified the rumors and said:

"No one from Skydance has even seen the movie - the only people that have are Peter Safran and a very small trusted group of friends and family. So any stories around this narrative are false. ❤️🧜‍♂️"

As The Wrap previously reported, the post came as a frenzy of speculation surrounding the future of the DC Universe erupted following the studio head's announcement.

The speculation was sparked by Skydance's confirmation of its new leadership team for DC Studios. As part of that new setup, James Gunn and Peter Safran will step down as executives but step right back into the creative zone (Gunn is already working on the next Superman story). Jeremy Latcham will lead the studio's film, television, and animation lineup, effective December 1, 2026. According to Skydance, the change in leadership is not a signal for Gunn and Safran to step away from their creative roles.

James Gunn's statement does not confirm any particular rumor, however. It doesn't speak to the course of action the new team might take in the wake of watching the movie or assuming control over the future of the DC Universe. The story that Skydance has seen Man of Tomorrow and has instructed the filmmakers to make sweeping edits has been shot down by Gunn himself.

Man of Tomorrow: release date, cast, and latest updates on production

The sequel to Superman is finished with principal photography. James Gunn on Threads announced it completed filming in August, noting that it's been a joy to make and he wants to thank the whole cast and crew. According to Variety, the film wrapped shooting and entered post-production.

Set to release in cinemas on July 9, 2027, Man of Tomorrow will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Lars Eidinger will be seen as Brainiac, the villain who forces these opponents into an alliance, while the other cast members include Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Characters such as Aaron Pierre as John Stewart (HBO's Lanterns) and Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle will also be featured alongside others making their DC Universe debut.