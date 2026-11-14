Eternally Yours (Image via Instagram/@ cbstv) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfnPFwEF3VM/?hl=en&, img_index=4

Eternally Yours (Image via Instagram/@ cbstv)

In Eternally Yours season 1, episode 6, Jesse finally realised he was wiping his wife’s memory too often, and that it didn’t keep their relationship real. The coven had to keep their supernatural secret in Seattle, but keeping it from those closest to you has never been easy.

Spoilers ahead!

For decades, Jesse wiped off Phyllis’ memory whenever she grew suspicious or began questioning whether the Blythes were vampires. That was an easy shortcut to avoid complications, but episode 6 took a U-turn when Jesse purposely revealed to his human wife that he is a vampire.

At first, when he shared his supernatural identity, Phyllis lost it. She screamed, and Jesse wiped her memory. But after his sons also wanted their mom to know who they really are and be transparent about their half-vampire stories, Jesse revealed it again. The entire coven’s existence in Seattle is now at risk. Read on to find out how that goes.

Meanwhile, Max and Emma faced the real relationship challenge, which they worked out together. Emma’s freezing ability finally came to light, including her unusual sleeping habit.

Phyllis learned that the Blythes are vampires in Eternally Yours season 1 episode 6

The episode opened with the vampires playing Whist. Meanwhile, Jesse was back from the gym, and Phyllis began ranting about how he forgets to put the mug in the dishwasher. To avoid this basic argument, he wiped her memory, saying the mug was never in the sink. He left the gym bag on the floor, and before Phyllis could poke him more about it, he did it again.

Max worried about how it would affect Phyllis’ human mind, and Liz noted that he had been doing it to avoid arguments. She argued that wiping off the memory could only be valid if she learned their vampire secret. Liz and Jesse were enjoying April Forever, and Phyllis wanted to watch it with him. He wiped her memory again to avoid arguing. Liz said:

“Do you ever feel like maybe sometimes, you overdo it with wiping Phyllis’ mind?”

He replied that he didn’t like to fight, but Liz shared her relationship advice, saying fighting helps couples grow and also “deepen intimacy.” Well, that raised Jesse’s eyebrows. He created fights and enjoyed the next intimate moment. Liz was happy to see him confront the realities of a real couple, but wait until he planned to be more transparent. He showed his vampire canine teeth in bed, and the entire coven was worried about their secret.

He started to hear her mahjong stories and revealed he had broken her vase ten years ago. Phyllis said she was happy to have a bond where there are no secrets, and that made Jesse realise how she had been in the dark about his entire existence.

Once she learned he was a vampire, she screamed, and the coven arrived. Emma froze her. Max was surprised to see her and even learned that she used the power on him during his jazz talks (only when he was human).

Charles and everybody didn’t get why he wanted to spill the secret after centuries. But Jesse wanted to be totally open with his wife. At that time, he was forced to wipe off her memory and he did. The danger is that Phyllis is a gossip, and without the Wolfsbane Chalice in the house, the coven has no protection if the secret leaks.

Also, the mind-wipe thing only works for a particular time. If it's too late, the memory could become permanent.

Mort and Henry asked their dad to let Phyllis know who they are. They are tired of pretending to be an ordinary family around her. Hoping to tell the truth again, Jesse took Phyllis to an isolated desert, but she screamed and ran from the car after seeing his true vampire form. The episode didn’t show him wiping that memory again.

Emma wanted to take things slow with Max in Eternally Yours

Having been together for only six weeks, Max started considering whether they should move into the same bedroom. Emma, however, wasn’t entirely comfortable taking that step yet.

Max came to Emma after being bothered by Mort’s half-vampire jokes. He wanted to share a room with Emma. She went to talk to Charles before they both could arrive to talk to him.

Before that, she even shared about her stalker werewolf (Larry) who has killed four of Emma’s boyfriends. She worried that if they lived together, he would come after Max as well.

Instead of telling Max directly, she secretly asked her father, Charles, to convince him that sharing a room is not a good idea. Charles initially appeared to support her, but he eventually exposed her plan. Charles wanted to break them up, knowing Emma feared that rushing things could ruin their relationship, which is why he agreed to let the consenting adults live together.

Charles asked her to say no by herself, but she didn’t want to be the bad guy, and Charles’ “anti-Max” persona wouldn’t hurt him much.

Once Emma and Max arrived, Charles said he had no issues with them living in one bedroom. Emma said that wasn’t the plan. Max realised she had secretly arranged things with her father. He respected her boundaries but wanted her to be honest with him instead.

Emma agreed to share a room, seeing how understanding he was. Once together, Max saw Emma sleeping upside down from the ceiling, like a bat.