U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Secretaries Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin listen at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Secretaries Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin listen at the White House on November 13, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar compared Markwayne Mullin, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, and Sean Duffy, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, to animated characters Beavis & Butt-Head after the pair held a press conference following the FAA's nationwide ground stop on November 13. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all aircraft nationwide in the United States for a few hours on Friday, citing issues at regional air traffic control centers.

Hours later, the FAA lifted the groundstop but cautioned that flight delays might still occur. According to AP News, Mullin and Duffy held a press conference at the White House at around 8:30 pm that evening and addressed the groundstop, suggesting the issue was partly due to the outdated air traffic control system.

Rupar shared a clip from the press conference and said the pair "held a Beavis & Butt-Head-like press conference" instead of providing actual information about the groundstop, writing:

"'This is what the leadership of President Trump looks like' -- Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy just held a Beavis & Butt-Head-like press conference in which they conveyed no information to the American people about today's ground stop, but went on political rants and gargled President Trump."

Markwayne Mullin denied any connection between the FAA ground stop and the Microsoft outage

On November 13, 2026, Microsoft faced a global outage that left many people without access to Outlook, Teams, and other applications. On the same day, the FAA issued a ground stop across the United States, restricting air travel and grounding multiple flights. Several people wondered if there was a link between the two, but Markwayne Mullin emphasized that the two incidents were unrelated during his press conference with Sean Duffy, saying:

"I want to make sure everybody understands that there is no connection between this and Microsoft. I know a lot of people are making that jump. This is -- so far what we've seen, there is actually no cyberattack. We're still working through that process; our teams are working."

Elsewhere in the press conference, a reporter asked Mullin whether there was any evidence of a cyberattack, which the Secretary of Homeland Security denied and said there was "zero evidence" the groundstop was caused by "cyberattack or an SI attack." However, when another reporter asked, "Can you say with 100 percent certainty that this was not caused by a cyberattack or a rogue AI?" Mullin replied, "There's nothing completely certain right now."

Meanwhile, Sean Duffy addressed the ground stop and said the FAA's analog telecom was an outdated system, which caused the routers to get 'overloaded with data' and created an inconsistency. When asked what caused the instability, Duffy responded:

"We have old switches, old routers. We use 1980s little copper lines. It's an old system that went down and went down everywhere, it got overloaded. So, what -- so, here -- right now, we've opened up the airspace; we've got our centers and our TRACONs operational... We were able to deploy fixes to reduce the overloading on our switches, that we're able to bring the networks back online and our TRACONs and our centers back online."

Additionally, he blamed Congress for not providing them funds to upgrade their systems, saying he wanted $50 billion for "new hardware, new software, new telecommunications." He also praised Donald Trump, calling him a "builder" and saying he "loves aviation, he loves the airspace," and adding that the president was "so engaged on this."

Sean Duffy warned people that it would take time to restore systems to normal after the groundstop, saying it was "going to be slow.”