A still from the soap (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital) © https://youtu.be/AZAPEWogG2o

A still from the soap (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

Brook Lynn Quartermaine is discovering that becoming a mother was only the beginning of a battle she never expected to fight. When it seemed like Brook Lynn was going to have all of her dreams fulfilled regarding Phoebe's adoption, Ethan Lovett's deception and Jude Jacks' claims have thrown the little girl's future into uncertainty.

The Soap Opera Magazine recap published on November 13, 2026, revealed another complication when Gio Palmieri asked whether Brook Lynn was making the right decision in not establishing the paternity of Jude. At the same time, her own private investigation has yielded its first fruits. It is possible that Brook Lynn could face the biggest heartbreak of her life.

Disclaimer: This piece reflects the views and opinions of the author.

Gio questions Brook Lynn's decision to keep Jude away from Phoebe

It is such determination on the part of Brook Lynn to safeguard Phoebe that she has started to lose sight of the real complexities of the scenario. When Gio visited her at the Quartermaine residence, she informed him about the claims made by Jude, showed him the paperwork related to the IVF, and told him that Ethan had forged the first test results on the paternity front.

While Ethan had said that he wanted to protect Phoebe from a dangerous biological father, Brook Lynn does not have any proof of the same. However, Gio realized that the documents for Jude's fertility clinic were legit and made an uncomfortable assumption.

If Ethan had blown things out of proportion, then Jude might simply be a father looking for his daughter. Brook Lynn argued back that Delilah arrived without proper identification, failed to mention the name of the father of her baby, and was running away from somebody.

Nevertheless, the opinions of Gio were colored by his personal experience of being adopted. Since he had been subjected to deceit about his biological parents, he made Brook Lynn understand that they should learn from their experiences and not make the same mistakes with Phoebe.

His argument was difficult to dismiss, especially because he loves the little girl. Yet Brook Lynn could not bring herself to risk an adoption that was already built on a lie.

Brook Lynn's secret DNA test could give Jude the ammunition he needs

There is an interesting contradiction in Brook Lynn's determination to protect Phoebe. She categorically denied Gio's proposition of checking Jude’s paternity since she knew that the truth would jeopardize the adoption process.

She had made her own investigation using a bottle of water from Josslyn. Josslyn and Jude being cousins, comparing the DNA of Jude and Josslyn against Phoebe would reveal whether the baby has biological ties to the Jacks clan.

Josslyn had her own agenda and did not trust Jude at all. She questioned him regarding the sizeable trust fund that he would get if any kid of his would inherit from Jax. After being fired from JJE for bribery, Jude had been alienated from the family, and she thought that he intended to win back access to the money through the baby.

Even if she offered him the money to leave town, he declined, claiming that he had rights to the inheritance of Phoebe. However, after Brook Lynn left to get the results, Gio contacted Joss and found out that his speculations regarding the financial interests of Jude were correct. This, however, does not necessarily mean that Jude is not the father.

At the hospital, Brook Lynn saw Jude giggling with Britt and hid instead of approaching him. In the episode that aired on November 13, nothing was known about the results of the DNA test.

With the results now available, Brook Lynn could discover that her secret investigation has handed Jude precisely the evidence he needs to challenge her motherhood. Even if his intentions are questionable, a biological connection could make it much harder for Brook Lynn and Chase to hold on to Phoebe.

Stay tuned for more updates.