Jensen Huang attends a joint press conference with representatives of Fujitsu Ltd., FANUC Corp., YASKAWA Electric Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on July 16, 2026 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jensen Huang attends a joint press conference with representatives of Fujitsu Ltd., FANUC Corp., YASKAWA Electric Corp. and Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. on July 16, 2026 - Source: Getty

Denny's commemorative plaque honoring Jensen Huang was removed days after his affair scandal. According to CNBC, Nvidia's founder sent an apology email to his employees on November 8, admitting that he had been "unfaithful" to his wife, Lori.

According to SFGATE's report, Huang resigned as CEO and President on November 12. He also stepped down from the Board. Meanwhile, an employee from San Jose Denny's told the news outlet that the same day, the plaque commemorating Jensen was taken down.

As per The Guardian, at the eatery, Jensen Huang worked as a waiter, dishwasher, and busboy before founding Nvidia. He has openly talked about working at Denny's and even shared that, at one booth, he met with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, the other co-founders of Nvidia, when they came up with the idea.

In 2023, the diner honored Jensen Huang. He and Denny's CEO Kelli Valade met to reveal the commemorative plaque. It had the inscription,

"The booth that launched a $1 trillion company. Congrats Nvidia! Who knew that an idea started here would change the world?"

According to SFGATE, the anonymous employee from Denny's refused to share who instructed the plaque to be taken down. After the news made headlines, the restaurant's spokesperson told NBC News on November 13 that it was being reinstalled due to Denny's shared history with Nvidia.

"Jensen Huang started at Denny’s as a dishwasher. Years later, he and his co-founders gathered in one of our booths to discuss the idea that became NVIDIA. The plaque commemorates that shared history," the spokesperson stated.

Last year, Jensen Huang wore Denny's overalls at Nvidia's event

According to Business Insider's report, the tech company held its GTC AI event in San Jose, California, on March 18, 2025. Denny's held a pop-up outside the conference for the attendees.

The news outlet reported that the eatery's pop-up had long lines. Denny's menu even had "Nvidia Breakfast Bytes." Jensen Huang showed up and wore the restaurant's red kitchen overalls.

Back in March 2024, the former Nvidia CEO shared his experience working at Denny's in an interview with Stanford's Graduate School of Business. Jensen said that he was hardworking, organized, and planned his work beforehand.

He recalled washing the "living daylights" out of the dishes and being promoted to Denny's busboy. Huang noted that he was also the "best busboy" at the diner, saying that his work ethic remained the same after he co-founded Nvidia.

"My first job before CEO was a dishwasher, and I did that very well... In a lot of ways, I was serious when I said I was a good dishwasher; I was probably Denny's best dishwasher. I planned my work, I was organized, I was mise en place, and then I washed the living daylights out of the dishes," Jensen stated.

Meanwhile, as of the time of writing, neither Nvidia nor Jensen Huang's spokesperson has commented on Denny's removing and reinstalling the commemorative plaque. Stay tuned for more updates on the former tech CEO and his latest affair scandal.