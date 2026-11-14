Los Angeles, CA - November 13, 2026:A United plane sits grounded at LAX in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.'"(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) © Getty Images

Los Angeles, CA - November 13, 2026:A United plane sits grounded at LAX in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. FAA issued a nationwide ground stop due to "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.'"(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Passengers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) had a problem to deal with on Friday besides their delayed flights. Travelers were seen waiting in long lines for airport restrooms as a nationwide FAA ground stop disrupted air travel across the country, TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, sources at LAX said passengers were advised to use the restrooms and get something to eat while they could. The airport was reportedly preparing for a rush of arriving flights, which could bring even more people into the terminals once the restrictions were lifted.

The issue reportedly began with a communication problem affecting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that FAA technicians were looking into the problem.

"The FAA news issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them," Duffy stated.

While several flights were affected by the shutdown, passengers tried to make the best of their situation. The unusual situation allegedly frustrated passengers at LAX who were already uncertain about their travel plans. However, the FAA has lifted the ground stop, and operations have resumed, per The New York Times.

What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop?

The restroom queues were just one of the problems travelers faced as the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop on Friday. CBS News reported the agency instructed departing flights across the United States to remain on the ground, citing safety concerns and what it described as "extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."

The FAA also addressed concerns about international travel.

"Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the agency wrote in a post on X.

LAX asked passengers to keep checking with their airlines for the latest information instead of assuming their flights would operate as scheduled.

“Travel Advisory: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop affecting flights departing from LAX. Please anticipate delays and contact your airline for flight status. Updates to follow,” LAX wrote on X.

But now, everything is back to normal and operations have resumed.

"The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted the nationwide ground stop. As operations resume, guests traveling to/from LAX may experience continued delays. Check directly with airlines for the most up-to-date flight information," LAX's latest X update read.

The airport was not the only one affected, as Ontario International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and John Wayne Airport also confirmed disruptions.