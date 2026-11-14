Brandon Scott Lavergne has been serving his life sentences at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola (Representative Photo by Giles Clarke) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Brandon Scott Lavergne has been serving his life sentences at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola (Representative Photo by Giles Clarke) - Source: Getty

Mickey Shunick, a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, was last seen riding her bicycle home in Lafayette in the early hours of May 19, 2012, and was later confirmed to have been murdered.

The 21-year-old anthropology major was last seen leaving a friend's house at about 1:45 a.m. riding her black-and-gold Schwinn bicycle and never made it home, as per ABC News. Her family reported her missing to police that evening, when she failed to show up for her brother’s high school graduation later that day, according to The Advocate.

The case quickly became a magnet for widespread attention, as volunteers joined organized searches across the Lafayette area and elsewhere. Eventually, the disappearance was linked to Brandon Scott Lavergne, a registered sex offender, and he was arrested in July 2012. He confessed to her murder in August and told authorities where to find her remains in Evangeline Parish, as reported by the New York Daily News.

The night of the disappearance

Mickey Shunick had been with a friend on the night of May 18 and into the early morning of May 19, 2012, when she decided to bicycle home. She left her friend's home in the Saint Streets area about 1:45 a.m. and was seen on surveillance video traveling the local streets, including near University Avenue and St. Landry Street, as ABC News reported.

The video also showed a white Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck following right behind her. Investigators later determined it was Lavergne’s vehicle. Shunick never made it home to her family near Ambassador and Congress streets. Her family members said she wouldn’t have missed her brother’s graduation or failed to answer calls.

Repeated unsuccessful attempts to contact her on the evening of May 19 led to police being notified. She was described as approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall, with curly blonde hair, wearing a striped shirt, jeans and ankle boots, and carrying a backpack and phone, as stated by The Advocate.

The community search effort

Search efforts began the day after Shunick was reported missing and ramped up around her 22nd birthday on May 21, when the case garnered national media attention. Hundreds of volunteers participated in organized searches in Lafayette and surrounding parishes, with later reports documenting thousands of participants distributing fliers and checking areas on foot and by vehicle, The Advocate reported.

More than 1,200 tips were received on a law enforcement tip line. Fishermen found her damaged bicycle on May 26 under the Whiskey Bay Bridge on Interstate 10, about 25 miles from where she was last seen. The damage to the rear wheel was consistent with the bicycle being hit by a vehicle, according to ABC News.

Police released still images from the surveillance video showing Shunick and the white pickup truck and asked the public for help. The searches, media coverage and recovery of the bicycle helped keep the investigation alive, attracting information from the public.

Identifying and arresting the suspect

Investigators focused their attention on the white Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck seen in the surveillance video. Tips from the public included one report of a man matching the description of the vehicle's owner being treated for stab wounds around the time of the disappearance and another regarding the purchase of a nearly identical truck.

According to The Advocate, authorities learned the original truck was found burned in Texas after the images were released. Lavergne, 33, was a registered sex offender who was pulled over by Louisiana State Police on July 5, 2012, in the Lafayette area. He was initially arrested on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Investigators later linked him to Shunick's disappearance and charged him with first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. Police said Lavergne and Shunick did not have any known prior relationship. The damage to the bicycle was consistent with a vehicle strike, Lafayette Police Chief Jim Craft said, and surveillance video put the truck in the vicinity that night as per ABC News. Lavergne was also later charged in the 1999 death of Lisa Pate.

The guilty plea, recovery of remains, and outcome

On Aug. 17, 2012, Lavergne pled guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in exchange for consecutive life sentences without parole, avoiding a potential death penalty. In a statement backing his plea, Lavergne said he struck Shunick’s bicycle with his truck, forcing her into the vehicle. He took her out to a secluded sugar cane field in Acadia Parish.

She tried to use her phone, and he threatened her with a knife. She maced him and stabbed him with his own knife. She came back to life and attacked him again, so he shot her in the head, as stated by the New York Daily News.

In the plea statement, Lavergne detailed how he drove Shunick’s body home in the passenger seat. He took her to a cemetery area in Evangeline Parish to bury her, but he was hurt and unable to dig, so he left her body under branches and debris. He returned the next day and buried her remains near the cemetery off Highway 10. Lavergne gave investigators information that led them to recover the remains on Aug. 7, 2012.

A forensic examination performed at Louisiana State University on Aug. 9 confirmed her identity. Lavergne has been serving his life sentences at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. He was not allowed to challenge his plea or convictions later on. The Louisiana Supreme Court on November 20, 2024, denied his application for a supervisory writ, allowing the lower court's ruling to stand that he had exhausted his rights to appeal, as reported by The Advocate.