Jake, Bode, and Manny in 'Fire Country' (Image via Instagram/@firesheriffcbs) © https://www.instagram.com/firesheriffcbs/p/DfscHHtj_8g/?hl=en

Jake, Bode, and Manny in 'Fire Country' (Image via Instagram/@firesheriffcbs)

Titled Church and State, Fire Country season 5 episode 6 introduces multiple kinds of trouble not only for Edgewater but for the crew of Station 42. Just as the station starts to breathe a sigh of relief after its series of problems with the funding, a big tech company infiltrates Edgewater and puts a lot of lives in danger. Bode and Jake's old friend, Mason, who is also CJ's new beau, happens to be in the middle of all that chaos.

Fire Country season 5 episode 6 puts Station 42 at odds with a company building a data center in Edgewater. Meanwhile, Sharon is about to face the consequences of her past choices, along with more conflicts that could arise based on certain decisions. Nobody died in the episode, but the fire devastation was raw and emotional, especially for Eve.

Fire Country season 5 episode 6 recap: A dangerous electrical surge causes fire and reveals a greater problem for Edgewater

An electrical surge sparks a devastating fire at Eve's apartment complex in Fire Country season 5 episode 6. Sharon was there with her for breakfast, and together, they helped the residents escape to safety as the building went up in flames. Station 42 was quick to save the trapped residents, with CJ having to catch a baby and everyone else dealing with high-stakes rescues. The good news is everyone came out alive, but the fire caused them to lose everything.

As Station 42 explored the reason for the fire and the frequent minor fires across town, the cause of the malfunctioning electrical grid was finally revealed, and it teases to be an even bigger problem for Edgewater. As it turns out, the tech guy who wanted to donate to Station 42 in exchange for Sharon signing up on the data center build had found a new partner in town.

Though Sharon didn't sign up for it, the data center was still being built, and the company is operating without proper official notices or community awareness, which is why they didn't know about it. The data center's heavy power demand strains Edgewater's aging electrical grid, causing minor fires across town. One of those minor fires ended up becoming a devastating fire that burned down Eve's apartment complex.

Data centers are also consuming significant amounts of fresh water daily, which could become an even bigger problem for Station 42 when they have to put out fires across town. What even makes it all feel like a betrayal is Mason's hand in the project.

CJ and Mason's romance ends as soon as it begins, as his secret comes out

Edgewater's grid collapse and the data center build tie directly to Mason Ellis, CJ's new love interest, who is also Bode and Jake's old friend. Mason is the partner of the tech company building the data center in Edgewater. Although he feels remorse about the fire and all its victims, he also believes that the data center could help the town in the long run. It doesn't help that he also sees it as a business opportunity after his parents' paper mill.

Earlier in the episode, Mason was a staunch supporter of Bode's VFD program and had plenty of ideas and resources to offer to help. But the revelation of his connection to the data center soured their friendship. It also created a conflict between him and CJ, who admittedly said that she liked him a lot. But, with the two of them fighting from opposite sides, CJ decided that she would no longer date him.

Elsewhere in Fire Country season 5 episode 6: Sharon's donation backfires, Jake is put in a tough spot

A still unnamed man went to the fire station looking for Sharon. He claimed to want to donate money to the station, inspired by the news about an anonymous donation to CalFire. But when he caught up with Sharon at Smokey's, he revealed his true identity and intention. He claimed to be the "anonymous donor" in the newspaper. He said he was the owner of the money that he said had gone missing from the trailer park, and he intended to claim it back.

Another trouble brewing for Station 42 is between Jake and Bode, though Bode doesn't know it yet. Mason is pro-data-center, while Bode is staunchly against it. Jake, on the other hand, is in the middle. Though Bode had found a way to halt the data center operation for at least a month, Mason had wormed into Jake's good graces to become a liaison. Jake hadn't made the decision about whether he would work with Mason, but he was willing to hear him out.

Mason told Jake that working with the tech company, even as an advisor to get them up to code, could be a huge thing finance-wise, considering that he is soon to be a father. It could sway Jake into helping Mason and the data center, which would put him at odds with Bode, who will do everything to stop the data center build from happening.

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