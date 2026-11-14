Bree Williamson and her husband Michael John Roberts (Image via Instagram/@msbree) © https://www.instagram.com/p/BYuns23g_le/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&, obrf=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==&, srtk=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Bree Williamson and her husband Michael John Roberts (Image via Instagram/@msbree)

The daytime television community is mourning alongside Bree Williamson following the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Michael John Roberts. Known for her role as Jessica Buchanan on One Life to Live and as Claudette Beaulieu on General Hospital, the actress revealed this tragic information after her husband passed away at their home in Los Angeles at just 48 years of age.

As an animator, director, and producer, Roberts has left his mark on the entertainment industry with projects including BoJack Horseman and Comedy Central’s Trip Tank. The pair, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed a child named McGreggor and spent nearly two decades building a family. The news was reported by Page Six on November 13, 2026.

Michael John Roberts died after a brief battle with glioblastoma

Michael John Roberts passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at his Los Angeles home due to his struggle with glioblastoma. The death was reported by his family in their obituary. The family stated that he "passed away peacefully surrounded by his family."

Glioblastoma is a form of brain cancer that affects the brain’s supportive tissues. It has been reported by the Mayo Clinic to be the most common malignant brain tumor among adults. However, the family has not provided any additional information regarding his diagnosis and treatment. His obituary offered an emotional tribute, opening with:

“We were supposed to have more time. More conversations over a good cup of coffee. More spirited debates about matters both profound and wonderfully insignificant.”

This passage remembered all of the jokes, music, stories, and other everyday life that they had hoped to experience with him.

Williamson thanked those who were there for her during these hard times in an Instagram post dated November 12, saying, “Thank you to everyone that has reached out. We are heartbroken and taking some time.”

Surviving him are Williamson, his 16-year-old son McGreggor, his parents, Teddy and Wendy, and his sister, Jane. McGreggor was a particularly proud accomplishment of his father's and something Michael was happy to see in the young man's future.

Instead of making donations or sending flowers, the obituary made an unusual request and asked people to save their money and buy a cool car, because that is what Michael would have wanted.

Who was Michael John Roberts, and how was he connected to General Hospital star Bree Williamson?

Roberts had an extensive career in animation, serving in roles such as animator, director, and producer in various TV productions. He was famous for being one of the animators behind Netflix's BoJack Horseman, including its opening title sequence.

Roberts has also written and directed episodes of Comedy Central's Trip Tank. Other works that he produced include Dallas & Robo featuring actors John Cena and Kat Dennings, and Hot Wheels Let's Race.

According to Roberts’s family, the producer was "a gifted artist with an extraordinary talent" who saw the world in "a different way." The family also highlighted his affection towards the family he built with Williamson, considering her the partner he was proud to have with him.

Both Williamson and Roberts hail from Toronto and tied the knot on September 6, 2008. Their son McGreggor was born on September 21, 2010. After the news about Roberts' death became public, some of Williamson's former co-stars expressed their sympathies and memories of Roberts.

One of the stars who worked with Williamson in both series, Michael Easton, recalled Roberts as "a beautiful spirit." Kristen Alderson, one of Williamson's colleagues in One Life to Live, where she played Starr Manning, and General Hospital, where she portrayed Kiki Jerome, described Roberts' death as "beyond tragic" and noted his kindness.

Another former co-star from One Life to Live, Tuc Watkins, honored the memory of Roberts, recalling his kindness and the love he had for his family. At this difficult time for Williamson and her family, Roberts' obituary honors the man's legacy as an artist and loved one.

Stay tuned for more updates.