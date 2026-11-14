Sir Patrick Stewart - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Sir Patrick Stewart - Source: Getty

Sunny Ozell, the widow of actor Patrick Stewart, recently shared an emotional tribute to her late husband.

Stewart died on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the age of 86. On November 11, Ozell, 47, shared an Instagram post, two weeks after his death.

In the caption, Ozell described the grief she experienced following Stewart’s passing and reflected on how their relationship had changed her life.

“Today marks two weeks since Patrick passed, and the grief continues to come in waves… My heart had to grow to contain my love for Patrick, and he changed me for the better, forever,” she wrote in her post.

Ozell also spoke about the gratitude she felt despite her loss, saying that the couple had shared an honest and deeply meaningful relationship.

“But I've also been experiencing such deep, profound gratitude. We left nothing unsaid. He knew I loved him, and I know he loved me. Patrick and I truly, authentically saw one another, and we amplified each other's best qualities. We shared nearly two decades together, and we filled those years with so much living,” she added in her post.

The 47-year-old also acknowledged the public response to Stewart’s death, thanking those who had reached out with condolences and messages of support.

“I've been overwhelmed by the public response to Patrick's death, and while I'm not at all surprised that he touched so many, I'm sincerely moved by the outpouring of sadness and loss. Thank you all for your condolences, they mean so… much to me,” she wrote.

Ian McKellen pays emotional tribute to Patrick Stewart following his death, says actor’s ‘farewell performance’ is yet to be seen

Actor Ian McKellen paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend and X-Men co-star Patrick Stewart following his death at the age of 86.

According to a Los Angeles Times report dated October 30, Stewart died at his “home in Los Angeles”. He was already suffering from “Alzheimer’s disease” and had “Lewy body dementia.” Following news of his death, several of his co-stars from the X-Men films and the Star Trek franchise shared tributes remembering the actor.

One particularly personal tribute came from McKellen, who shared an emotional message on Instagram on October 29, a day after Stewart’s death.

The two actors’ friendship deepened while they portrayed Magneto and Professor Charles Xavier, respectively, in the X-Men franchise. According to the Los Angeles Times, their relationship led to years of “stage collaborations” and “public displays of affection.” McKellen also “officiated” Stewart’s wedding in 2013.

In his tribute, McKellen first reflected on Stewart’s Yorkshire roots, describing them as central to the actor’s personality and character.

“Before everything else, Patrick was defined by being born and bred in Yorkshire, the proud county in the north of England which he loved to the end. You could hear it in his accented voice and in the stern honesty with which he told you what he thought and felt,” McKellen wrote.

He added that “Yorkshiremen” had “no truck with half-truths or avoidance of big issues.” McKellen said Stewart “wore his heart on his sleeve,” making him “a man to rely on, to admire and in my case, love.”

The actor then recalled first meeting Stewart when they were both young performers with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

“We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren't in the same productions,” he wrote.

McKellen also remembered a conversation with Stewart several years later, when the latter told him about an offer to take on a leading role in Star Trek. At the time, McKellen questioned whether accepting the opportunity might take Stewart away from his stage career in Britain.

“But Patrick, think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?" McKellen recalled telling Stewart.

He further detailed that Stewart ultimately “took the risk” and accepted the role, becoming widely known to audiences around the world as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek franchise.

“Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marvelled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes ('X-Men' of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London's West End and on Broadway,” he added.

McKellen also reflected on Stewart’s life in the United States, adding that “America was his adopted home,” where Stewart had “met his adored Sunny,” who had “cared for him through sickness and health” and “through thick and thin.”

“But he never forsook his origins: and the proudest achievement of the most respected and beloved actor of his generation on either side of the Atlantic, was his appointment as Chancellor of Huddersfield University in Yorkshire,” McKellen wrote in his tribute.

He concluded his tribute by referencing Stewart’s appearance in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, writing that his “farewell performance” in Avengers: Doomsday was “yet to be seen.”

Meanwhile, tributes from across the Star Trek franchise also poured in following Stewart’s death. Fellow Enterprise captain William Shatner shared a statement on Facebook on October 29, remembering Stewart as a friend, colleague and accomplished performer.

“What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did…Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny and his family. He will be deeply missed,” Shatner wrote in his tribute.

George Takei, who starred alongside Shatner in Star Trek: The Original Series, also remembered Stewart in a post on Bluesky on October 30. Sharing a tribute to the actor, Takei highlighted the impact of Stewart’s portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard.

According to Takei, “fans across the world” were mourning “the passing of a true and irreplaceable legend,” and as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Patrick Stewart had taken “the starship Enterprise to places it had never gone before.”

“He inspired a whole next generation of star-gazers who looked longingly ahead to a brighter future for all humanity. Our hearts are heavy, indeed. Rest in the heavens, Captain,” he added.

Patrick Stewart’s final on-screen appearance is expected to be as Professor Charles Xavier in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.