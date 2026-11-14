Ari Emanuel blasts Pete Buttigieg - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Ari Emanuel blasts Pete Buttigieg - Source: Getty

TKO Group Holdings Inc.'s Ari Emanuel shared his thoughts about Pete Buttigieg. This comes after US flights were suspended at the request of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the BBC reports. In an X post on November 13, Emanuel wrote:

“No one’s hands are clean here. However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS!”

According to the BBC report, the flights in the US were grounded for safety reasons and due to extraordinary circumstances. At the time, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said:

“FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.”

Besides him, US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters in the White House:

“This is a telecommunications outage. All the flights are accounted for.”

Mullin also said that the main goal was to restore communication and bring all flights back down safely. He added that there was no reason to link the problems to Microsoft or its current outage. He also said that they had not decided how long the issues would last and that fixing them would take some time.

The FAA also shared an X post, saying:

“There has been a temporary telecommunications outage - out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”

Sean Duffy’s statements to the press explored

As seen in a press conference by ABC 33/40, Sean Duffy said that at 3:36 p.m., radar and communication systems at air traffic control centres across the country started facing problems. He explained that airports had control towers, followed by smaller control centres called TRACONs and larger centres that managed flights between cities.

These centres began receiving unreliable radar information and faced communication problems with aircraft. He added that pilots and air traffic controllers were well trained to handle such situations, so officials stopped flights from taking off. He said:

“We had over 3,500 airplanes in the air. They all engaged. And last time I looked, we had less than 400 in the airspace as they were all coming in to safely land and we navigated it with our well-known procedures that we have when these incidents happen.”

Speaking about the traffic control system, he said:

“But what we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system. I think every single one of your networks have covered the president and myself talking about this for the last two years. The president for the last year has been asking Congress to fully fund a full build of a brand new air traffic control system.”

Sean Duffy said that President Trump had asked Congress for money, with support from both political parties, to build a modern air traffic control system. He stressed that the government should fix the entire system instead of making small repairs. He added that air traffic safety affected every American family and was not a matter of political parties.