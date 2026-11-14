Patsy Ramsey, called police that morning after finding a ransom note demanding $118,000 (Representative Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) © Getty Images

Patsy Ramsey, called police that morning after finding a ransom note demanding $118,000 (Representative Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images)

The killer of JonBenét Ramsey has never been found because there are several problems that remain unsolved for the investigators. Mistakes in the initial handling of the crime scene, DNA evidence that has not produced a confirmed suspect, and physical findings that have not determined who was to blame are some of the reasons, as per CNN.

JonBenét, 6, was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado, on December 26, 1996. Her mother, Patsy Ramsey, called police that morning after finding a ransom note demanding $118,000. The first call to which officers responded was a report of a kidnapping. Hours later, her father, John Ramsey, found her body in a basement.

The autopsy showed a fractured skull, a cord around her neck, and genital injuries. Nearly 30 years later, no charges have been filed. Boulder police are still investigating, and officials said in November 2026 that they are exploring newer DNA testing methods with forensic labs, according to CNN.

Early police response and crime scene problems

After Patsy discovered the ransom note, the police went to the Ramsey house. Officers initially treated the incident as a possible kidnapping, but the house was not fully secured as a possible homicide scene. Friends of the family were allowed in, making it difficult to control who entered and moved about the property, according to CNN.

Police searched parts of the home, but JonBenét’s body wasn’t found until John Ramsey and a family friend searched a basement room later that day. Then John took her upstairs.

Those actions, in addition to the traffic of people through the house, compromised the crime scene and raised concerns about the possible contamination of evidence that might have helped investigators reconstruct what happened. The initial response has been widely criticized because the house was not preserved as a crime scene from the beginning, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The ransom note and physical evidence

A long, handwritten ransom note was found on the stairs. It demanded $118,000, the amount of John Ramsey's Christmas bonus that year. The note was written from inside the house on pen and paper. Patsy Ramsey could not be ruled out. CNN said handwriting analysis did not identify John Ramsey as its author.

Investigators found no clear evidence of forced entry, though a broken basement window became part of the investigation. JonBenét's autopsy showed an 8.5-inch skull fracture, injuries from strangulation, abrasions, and other findings in the vaginal area. A piece of a paintbrush handle had been used to tie a cord around her neck, and duct tape was found over her mouth.

The medical examiner ruled her death asphyxia by strangulation with associated head trauma. Over the years, the ransom note, the condition of the body, and the physical evidence have been examined, but they have not yielded a conclusive story about who entered the house or how the murder occurred, according to the Los Angeles Times.

DNA results and forensic limits

DNA testing of biological material recovered from the crotch area of JonBenét's underwear identified an unknown male profile, commonly referred to as Unknown Male 1. The profile was central to the investigation, but it never led to a confirmed identification. The separate DNA results from the scrapings of her fingernails should not be attributed automatically to the same unknown male.

Touch DNA testing done on the outside of her long johns in 2008 produced multiple results. One mixture did not allow exclusion of UM1, another result neither included nor excluded him and a further sample was too complex or limited for a useful comparison. The results did not support the notion that all the DNA retrieved from the clothing belonged to one person.

The fact that an unknown DNA profile is present does not by itself establish that its contributor killed JonBenét, according to ABC News.

Then-District Attorney Mary Lacy said in 2008 she no longer considered JonBenét’s immediate family under suspicion, citing the DNA evidence. That was her office's view at the time, not a finding that named who was responsible. “I don’t ever rule anybody out during an active investigation,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in November 2026.

His comment did not signal new evidence against the Ramsey family, but made clear that Lacy's earlier assessment should not be seen as a final investigative conclusion.

The profile has not been associated with a person in databases. Investigators have also discussed forensic genetic genealogy, but limited material is available, which presents challenges. The DNA in some samples comes from more than one person, making it harder to separate and identify the profiles.

Police are in talks with laboratories about newer testing methods and have said they won’t send limited evidence for testing until they are confident the process has a reasonable chance of producing useful results. Testing can use up some of the material, leaving little or nothing for another try, as ABC News reported.

Years of work and the present situation

Investigators have pursued thousands of tips over the years, interviewed many people, and had evidence tested. The case also went before a grand jury in 1999, which voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey on charges of child abuse resulting in death and being an accessory to a crime. But then District Attorney Alex Hunter refused to sign the indictments; the charges were never formally filed, and the parents weren't prosecuted.

John Mark Karr claimed in 2006 that he killed JonBenét, but DNA evidence didn’t support his claim and investigators were unable to verify his confession. Patsy Ramsey died of cancer later that year, as per CBS News.

Boulder police have continued reviewing cold cases and renewed efforts to examine evidence. In a briefing on November 10, 2026, Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department regularly consults with DNA laboratories and is reviewing evidence tested decades ago with newer technology.

He and Dougherty explained that a sample's usefulness depends on how much there is, how good it is, where it’s from, and whether it contains DNA from more than one person.

Investigators are also re-interviewing people and testing more evidence. Redfearn said the department would not rush to use samples that could be consumed in the process. No DNA identification or arrest has been confirmed. The case remains open, and the killer of JonBenét Ramsey is still unknown, as reported by ABC News.