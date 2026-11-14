Stephen King has began a countdown for the end of Trump's 2nd term as the US President. - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Stephen King has began a countdown for the end of Trump's 2nd term as the US President. - Source: Getty

Stephen King, one of Donald Trump's vocal critics, took to X on Friday to deliver a message regarding the 2028 Presidential elections in the United States. Calculating that the next President would be sworn into Office on January 20, 2029, the esteemed horror author wrote:

"798 days until Trump is out on his fat a**."

King's post garnered over a million views and prompted around 45K likes and more than 3K comments from netizens.

Stephen King makes a post about the end of Trump's 2nd term in Office. - Source: X

"It's gonna take decades to get his stench out of America", wrote an X user.

"It has been a horror show right out of your universe!!", said another.

Some people noted that 798 days were too long and hoped to survive by the time King's prediction would actually come true.

"We need a count down!", commented one more.

"Assuming he doesnt take us out with him", joked one person.

"He can do a lot of damage in 798 days", opined another.

Stephen King has been a longstanding critic of Donald Trump

While it is unclear exactly what fueled Stephen King's latest post about the current President of the United States, this is not the first time the author has taken a jab at the latter. The Carrie creator shares his criticism and disapproval of the President and his policies on social media almost on a regular basis.

For example, just a few days ago on November 5, King called the President "the biggest RINO [Republican in name only]." He wrote on X:

"Does he care about the Republican Party? Not a bit of it. He only cares about himself. He is a monument to selfishness."

Stephen King's jabs at the President went to the extent of the latter once blocking him on X (formerly Twitter). Days before his first term in office, the horror icon expressed he was "terrified" of The Apprentice star becoming the President. In a June 2017 X post, King shared that the President had blocked him "from reading his tweets, sarcastically adding:

"I may have to kill myself."

However, on a humorous note, fellow author J.K. Rowling had assured Stephen King at the time that she still had access to the President's tweets and would "DM" them to King.