The Great British Bake Off season 17 hosts and judges (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DcHNoijgZMj/

The Great British Bake Off season 17 hosts and judges (Image via Instagram/@britishbakeoff)

The bakers faced a tough challenge in The Great British Bake Off series 17 as they were tasked with creating the perfect millionaire's shortbread.

According to a clip posted by @TheGreatBritishBakeOff on YouTube, host Alison Hammond described the challenge and said:

"Nigella and Paul are looking for equal layers of buttery shortbread and salted caramel, topped with a thin layer of marble chocolate. The judges would love you to make a beautiful millionaire's shortbread."

But many of the contestants couldn't get all three components right in the way that judges Nigella Lawson and Paul Hollywood wanted them to. Paul Hollywood said:

"This is all about the settings on every single layer."

Baking skills alone were not enough for this challenge as the caramel had to be well balanced, cooked to the right temperature and given sufficient time to set before the chocolate was added.

Bakers struggle to get the caramel right in The Great British Bake Off

The initial challenge was to get the shortbread and caramel ready. The biscuit had to be baked for 20 to 25 mins before it would snap and would be firm enough to eat.

According to the clip posted by @TheGreatBritishBakeOff on YouTube, judge Paul Hollywood said:

"In an hour and a half, they are going to be pushing. Bake it for about 20-25 minutes, a good bake to give you that snap."

One of the bakers, Mo, decided to start off with 17 minutes. But Tom said:

"I think it'll be quite longer because it's quite thick."

Getting the caramel right was even more problematic. Contestants were told to melt the caramel until it was 112 degrees celsius, so they had to control the heat perfectly.

One of the bakers, Gabe, confessed that they were not a patient person. They said:

"It's just about being patient which is something I am notoriously bad at."

Connie faced a different disaster after her sugar was burnt. In an effort to try and solve the mishap, host Alison Hammond attempted to wash it out, which would cause the sugar to solidify.

With time running out, the bakers also had to ensure that their caramel had sufficient time to set.

Mo noticed that the shortbread was still warm, which meant the caramel was not likely to set up correctly. The voiceover in the clip posted by @TheGreatBritishBakeOff on YouTube said:

"Too soft and they risk the layers mixing into one another."

Nigella and Paul react to the final creations

The judges came back in the tent and judged the final creations of the contestants. First up, Mo's creation was judged, as per the clip posted by @TheGreatBritishBakeOff on YouTube.

Judge Paul Hollywood said:

"I can't see any caramel in that at all unless the chocolate is mixed with the unset caramel."

Although the visuals were not good, judge Nigella Lawson praised the flavours of the shortbread.

For Connie's creation, Paul Hollywood said that it was disastrous with the chocolate on the top. Tom received some praise from the judges as Nigella Lawson called it beautiful marbling.

According to @TheGreatBritishBakeOff on YouTube, Paul Hollywood said:

"You can see the caramel layer, you can see the biscuit layer and the top, the thin layer of the chocolate. The biscuit is short but it needs a little bit longer in the oven."

Gabe also received mixed feedback from the judges. Paul Hollywood said that a layer of caramel could be seen but Nigella said that the shortbread was very claggy.

Paul Hollywood said that Moyin's biscuits were not baked enough. In the end, Paul Hollywood called the creations a disaster but Nigella Lawson said that it was not as bad as the bread week.

Stay tuned for more such updates.