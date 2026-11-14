Boston Blue season 2 (Image Via Instagram/@bostonbluecbs) © https://www.instagram.com/p/Dfppl5FjIY-/?hl=en&, img_index=4

Boston Blue season 2 (Image Via Instagram/@bostonbluecbs)

Boston Blue Season 2 Episode 6, Bloodlines, centers on a battered child case when police find an infant dumped in a food delivery robot. It aired November 13, 2026. Episode 6 details how Detective Danny Reagan is pushed to the limits by rage that was directed at a child. This leads him to use the aggressive, rule-breaking tactics he has tried to avoid, per TVLine.

CBS's episode synopsis says Superintendent Sarah Silver deals with the return of her estranged mother, Gwen. While Sean Reagan and Jonah Silver search for a missing on-duty cop.

Alongside the child trafficking investigation, an impending wedding, and heartbreaking family decisions, "Bloodlines" interweaves how far each character will go to keep those they love safe.

Danny and Lena get wind of a child prostitution racket

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry's recap, the case opens when a patrol officer finds a baby in a robot delivery unit and assumes he is dead. Danny Reagan quickly detects a pulse and tries to save the child, who is rushed to the hospital. Doctors find the young one has been violently shaken, which indicates someone was attempting to kill him before leaving the baby.

Danny Reagan and Detective Lena Silver follow the lead to an alley behind a liquor store, where they find the robot. The owner tries to shake them down for information, and a furious Danny, after learning that someone's been using a kid as bait, flips out and destroys the bottles.

He then intimidates the clerk into telling them what he knows. Though they do get a suspect's description, his superiors warn him that while the outburst may have gotten him some info, he can't keep breaking the rules like that.

The lead takes them to an aging Belarusian immigrant named Uladzimir Zhukovsky and an apartment lined with photographs of battered children. The police find it hard to believe that the pictures depict children that Zhukovsky had tried to rescue from neglect. Before long, they realize he had been murdered and consider the couple who sponsored him and worked for him.

Although the couple Vadzim Kisel and his wife seem to be running a surrogacy company that is helping intended parents conceive children, their unwillingness to hand over business documents deepens the mystery. The story takes a turn when the surrogate who delivered the baby, Franklin, contacts the police and names Vadzim.

Scientists find proof that links the Kisels with child abuse and exploitation. After a search of their home, police find 15 children in the couple's home as they try to escape with their own baby. Police find the family at a private airport and arrest them, freeing the last child in the process. Speculation abounds over the children's future and whether they'll stay together.

Sarah brings up her past as Sean and Jonah search for a missing cop

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry's recap, things get complicated for Sarah Silver. She faces a startling encounter when her long-absent mother, Gwen Silver, comes to Boston for the wedding of her daughter Sarah to Seth Yates.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Sarah, who made a pact not to communicate with Gwen, learns that her daughter Phoebe has invited her mother to the wedding. Gwen wants to meet her for coffee before she heads back to Cape Cod, and Sarah must decide if she is ready to try again.

Sarah's wedding plans also get pretty out of control when she is in a bridal shop when a shooting occurs. She chases the suspect, and a little chaos ensues. She stops the incident and takes down the suspect, but destroys her wedding dress. They drive home, underscoring that it's impossible to juggle a full-time job as a cop while planning a wedding.

Back at the department, Sean Reagan and Jonah Silver try to track down a missing rogue cop. Their probe uncovers disturbing activities involving the use of illicit steroids to improve their looks and harassment of a gay man in the closet. Jonah brings the misconduct to light.

Boston Blue season 2 episode 6 finishes with the infant saved and the suspected monster revealed.