Aircraft are seen at Miami International Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide groundstop on November 13, 2026 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Aircraft are seen at Miami International Airport after the FAA announced a nationwide groundstop on November 13, 2026 - Source: Getty

The FAA ground stop on November 13, 2026, has sparked conspiracy theories after netizens noticed that several world events occurred on the same day. According to The Guardian's report, the FAA outage lasted for nearly four hours. It was caused by telecommunications issues and affected air traffic control centers.

Meanwhile, according to the BBC, Microsoft users noticed a disruption that led to a global outage, affecting Teams, Outlook, and the AI software Copilot. On the other hand, Jensen Huang's affair scandal has made headlines over the past few days. On November 12, Nvidia made a press release, announcing Huang's resignation as the company's President, CEO, and a member of the Board.

As netizens commented on the back-to-back global events, X user @DannyManus pointed out that a three-story apartment building collapsed in NYC as well. According to The Guardian, the incident took place on November 11, and six adults and two children have passed away.

The netizen also mentioned a tanker collision with a river cruise boat in New Orleans on November 13. As per Al Jazeera, 32 passengers have been admitted to a hospital. The series of events has concerned internet users.

"The most Friday the 13th in history," they tweeted.

As news of the FAA outage made headlines, netizens claimed that the back-to-back incidents were "eerie." They speculated that everything was somehow related and said that they were staying at home.

"I said the same thing. I refuse to call it a conspiracy theory. I'm not the only one thinking this is all related. Feels eerie to me," one X user wrote.

"This is happening back to back to back what the f**k," another user noted.

"I have not left my home all day. Not superstitious, just too much news happening. My cat & I are laying low," one netizen commented.

X users expressed that they were left confused by world events, and even noted that Friday the 13th being considered an unlucky day was "living up to its reputation."

"It's Friday the 13th and it feels like everything is about to go to sh*t. Either that, or we are being psyopped," one netizen wrote.

"Friday the 13th is living up to its reputation," another netizen added.

"Call me the FAA the way I don’t know what’s going on and everyone is mad at me," one internet user noted.

Donald Trump has stated that the FAA outage was not caused by a cyberattack

On Friday, Fox News anchor and senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy told the network that he had a phone call with the President. He asked Trump the reason behind the FAA ground stop.

The President told Doocy that there was no AI attack or cyberattack, as someone would have taken credit for it if that were the case. Donald Trump said that the FAA's infrastructure has some "old broken stuff" and even 55-year-old equipment that has caused issues. He has also noted that Congress has been briefed about the FAA outage.

According to The Guardian, Markwayne Mullin, homeland security secretary, and Sean Duffy, the U.S. transportation secretary, blamed old equipment and the air traffic control system in a press conference on November 13. As per the news outlet, Mullin even claimed that $50 billion in emergency funding from Congress would help address the issues.

Meanwhile, as of the time of writing, Donald Trump has remained quiet on social media, without commenting on the sudden ground stop. Neither the President nor the Trump administration has responded to the various viral conspiracy theories.

Stay tuned for more updates on the FAA outage.