SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: (L-R) Joe Russo, Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios speak onstage at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2024 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 27, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer) - Source: Getty

Marvel Studios has released a new promo video to remind viewers of some key Marvel Cinematic Universe moments ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. The 61 second Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday | Return to the Universe video was released on Disney+ on November 11, 2026. The video features clips from 11 different Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and television shows.

The video kicks off with a clip of Tony Stark's broken Iron Man helmet from the end of Avengers: Endgame. Throughout the video, it shows clips from various points throughout the franchise. The video also includes the tagline “Remember what brought us here”.

As reported by The Direct, the video includes clips from: Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America: The First Avenger, Loki, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The list includes 11 movies; however, Loki is a Disney+ show.

What Marvel stories are included?

Some of the characters featured in this list are from the Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga. Clips from Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame include the battle with Thanos.

The video includes clips from Captain America: The First Avenger, where Steve Rogers' story is highlighted. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feature new heroes. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki also show that this is part of the Multiverse story line. The video also features Professor X played by Patrick Stewart. His appearance in the sequel to Doctor Strange made the connection between the MCU and characters in the X-Men universe.

Newer movies such as Deadpool & Wolverine, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps are also included.

When does Avengers: Doomsday release?

This promo is part of an overall campaign on Disney+ to encourage fans to watch some of the Marvel stories again. Avengers: Endgame – Encore will be available to stream on Disney+ on November 13, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday is set to release in the cinema on December 18, 2026. This movie brings together characters across various Marvel franchises. Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Victor von Doom.

There are not many details given about the plot of the upcoming movie, but the promo serves as a good reminder of the characters and stories viewers can watch ahead of the next big Marvel crossover.