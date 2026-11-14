Kim Kardashian - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Kim Kardashian - Source: Getty

Kris Jenner objected to a line in her daughter Kim Kardashian’s biography, Citizen Kim, demanding that the author remove a section.

On November 12, TMZ shared a clip from the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, filmed before the biography was officially published. The book was written by Jonathan Van Meter.

During the conversation in the clip, Kim brought up a passage in the draft that she found particularly “interesting.”

“But the one thing that I think is so interesting is he starts off talking about the divorce, and Kim comes in and says, 'I had the most perfect childhood, ' and then he says kind of in quotes like, ‘Lol no childhood trauma? Yeah, right. She just doesn't see it,'” Kim said in the clip.

She further explained in the clip that the author appeared “convinced” that Kim had experienced “childhood trauma” despite her own description of growing up.

“I said my childhood was amazing and perfect and he's like, ‘Maybe she likes to live that way, and maybe that's how she copes,’” Kim added.

In the clip, Khloé weighed in. She questioned why the author could not simply accept Kim’s account of her childhood "at face value."

However, it was Kris Jenner who objected to the commentary.

“Why do we need somebody else? Criticizing. Making a commentary on whether or not you had childhood trauma. If you say you don't, then he should do that. You're giving him access to your entire life and our lives that you know is ridiculous,” Kris told Kim.

She went on to insist that the childhood trauma line should not be included in the book.

“Well, you should just tell him no childhood trauma conversation. You can't make somebody remember things and have a trigger over nothing,” she added (as per the clip).

Kris Jenner criticizes Jonathan Van Meter, says what he wrote in Kim Kardashian’s biography was “very offensive” to her

A November 12 report by People Magazine provided further details about the family’s discussion during the aforementioned The Kardashians episode.

According to the publication, during that episode, Kris Jenner also questioned why Kim Kardashian had allowed someone else to write a book about her. She argued that the biography concerned the entire Kardashian family. As per Kris, Kim had effectively given a “stranger” the “rights” to their “lives.”

“He’s putting things in a book that are dramatic and will sell books. Tell him you don’t want it to say anything about your childhood trauma, ‘cause you didn’t have any. I worked really hard at my life and being a mom so nobody had any childhood trauma,” Kris said during the episode (as per the People Magazine report).

She then made her position even clearer, telling Kim she wanted the passage removed.

“You should tell him to take the trauma part out. I’m insulted… You can tell him, for me, that he can f**k off. … That is very offensive to me,” The mom-manager said.

Kim assured her mother that she would communicate her objection to Van Meter. Kris then explained why the subject was so personal to her, describing her children as her legacy.

“My legacy is my children…so I don’t want anybody interrupting what my truth is. And my truth is: I worked really hard raising you guys, and there was no trauma. The biggest trauma that we had was the day that Toys ‘R Us closed,” Kris said (as per the People Magazine report).

Kim Kardashian’s biographer reveals what upset Kim most about ‘Citizen Kim’

Kim Kardashian’s biographer, Jonathan Van Meter, had recently revealed what the reality television star was most unhappy about in his book Citizen Kim.

In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on October 23, 2026, Van Meter spoke with interviewer Maer Roshan.

During the interview, Roshan asked Van Meter whether Kim was particularly “upset” about anything in the book.

The author said her biggest objection concerned how he wrote about “her late father,” Robert Kardashian.

Van Meter said during the interview that Kim repeatedly felt that the passage had an inappropriate tone. After revisiting it, he agreed that his writing had become somewhat “snarky” because her father had been “dead for so long” that he had “stopped feeling like a real person” to him.

However, the author said Kim also responded emotionally to other chapters covering her younger years. She reportedly cried after reading passages that accurately reflected her experiences as a 13-year-old.

“In the end, she accepted the material she had objected to. I cut two sentences for her because they concerned her safety,” he said during his interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Roshan also asked whether members of Kim’s family had read the biography. Van Meter recalled receiving a late-night phone call from Kim a couple of months earlier, during which she told him about Kris Jenner’s reaction to the book while filming The Kardashians.

“She’d been at Khloé’s house, where Khloé told her Kris had flipped out on camera while they were filming the show. She was yelling, 'Why did Kim drag us all into this?'... Two days later, Kris was fine. But it’s going to be on the show,” he added.

The author also recalled during his conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kim explaining to her mother why she had agreed to the biography. She reportedly argued that the family had been written about extensively over the years and that someone who understood them could offer a more complete explanation of their lives.

Roshan later asked whether Kim had taken the risk of participating in the biography to gain greater legitimacy. Van Meter agreed that this was the simplest explanation.

“I think that’s the simplest answer. She’d been written about for years through scandal and gossip, and here was somebody who wanted to really explain her. But in 2020, that felt more urgent than it does now. There are still people who hear you’re writing a biography of Kim Kardashian and look at you as though you’ve lost your mind,” Van Meter said.

Kim Kardashian's authorized biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future by Jonathan Van Meter, was released on October 27, 2026.