Arynne Wexler arrives at Am I Racist? Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Arynne Wexler arrives at Am I Racist? Movie Premiere at Regal Green Hills on September 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.- Source: Getty

British media personality Piers Morgan criticized comedian and political commentator Arynne Wexler after she made jokes about Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, using religious references.

Wexler, who often makes politically charged jokes, posted a clip on X on Thursday in which she called Mayor Mamdani the “Grand Mufti of New York City.” The comedian then joked about Zohran Mamdani and his wife, saying she “assumed he bought her.” At the time of writing, the clip had garnered over 4.6 million views on X. Piers Morgan reacted to Wexler's joke, writing:

"Disgusting."

Here's the joke Arynne Wexler made in the clip:

"Zohran Mamdani, the Grand Mufti of New York City. When asked how he and his wife keep things fresh, he said their foreplay is listening to old speeches of Ayatollah Khamenei. Really gets her in the mood. Turns out they met on Hinge. Did you know that? Pretty interesting, given his background. I assumed he bought her. When she was 12. Guys, relax, I'm kidding, I'm kidding. She was 13. No, actually, they met on J-Date. But the J stands for Jihad."

On Friday morning, Wexler fired back at Piers Morgan by resharing an old clip from Piers Morgan Uncensored. In the footage, Morgan asked comedian Dave Smith whether he would consider it crossing the line if a fellow panelist made a joke involving the N-word.

Smith, who was defending comedic liberty, replied that he would not and noted that his Jewish grandfather "loved Holocaust jokes." For context, the clip originated from a May episode in which Morgan hosted a debate about the controversy surrounding edgy jokes featured in Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Resharing the video on X, Wexler wrote:

"Lmao this you @piersmorgan ?"

Arynne Wexler previously targeted Zohran Mamdani on social media

The recent comedic jab at Zohran Mamdani wasn't the first time Wexler targeted him over his religion. Just days before last year's NYC mayoral election, Wexler posted a YouTube video warning viewers against voting for Mamdani. She remarked:

"What makes Zohran Mamdani so dangerous? Because while leftist leaders are not exactly a new problem in New York City, normal leftists come and go; normal leftists get voted out. But now we're seeing this mix of Islam and Marxism. This is a combo now across the country. And it's not a combo like chocolate and peanut butter. It's more like gunpowder and gasoline."

Days after Mamdani won the election, Wexler shared a clip on X from one of her stand-up performances, in which she remarked:

"As-salamu alaykum, New York City... The way he talks, I describe it as Islamabonics. Islamabonics is the way people talk when they want to live in the high-rise luxury buildings that they also want to fly planes into, you know?"

Based on clips shared across her social media accounts, Arynne Wexler also often targets liberal women as a recurring subject of her jokes.

According to her website, before venturing into comedy and political commentary, Wexler worked in trading at Goldman Sachs and also worked with startups in Silicon Valley.