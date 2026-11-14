Arnold Schwarzenegger - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Arnold Schwarzenegger - Source: Getty

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently explained why he still identifies as a Republican, despite the party’s current direction and the Democrats’ recent victories in the U.S. midterm elections.

The actor and former California governor appeared on the November 11 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Host Jimmy Kimmel asked whether he still considered himself a Republican.

“Yeah, I’m a Republican, absolutely… A traditional Republican is someone that admires the Republican Party for having freed the slaves... This is the history. This is what I’m about. Someone that has given those slaves American citizenship and given them the rights to vote,” Schwarzenegger replied.

Kimmel then joked that Schwarzenegger’s description sounded like “all the opposite things that the Republican Party” stood for “now.” Schwarzenegger agreed with the observation but said that it did not mean he had to "change" his own "philosophy" about being a Republican.

The actor also explained how he was influenced by former Republican President Ronald Reagan.

“The Ronald Reagan philosophy who created the Air Resources Board in California so that we can regulate our own air and reduce our greenhouse gases and pollution in California. That was done by Ronald Reagan, a Republican. Nixon created the EPA. He created the Environmental Protection Agency to protect our environment, the water and the air,” Schwarzenegger explained.

He added that these were the “kinds of Republicans” who worked alongside “Democrats” and cooperated to pass legislation and other initiatives. Schwarzenegger said he considered himself part of that tradition.

Discussing the Democrats’ recent midterm victories, the former California governor described the party’s gains as a major political shift. He also suggested that changes in political control were part of the country's recurring electoral cycle.

“The bottom line is we have just seen what some people call the blue wave… Well, I call it a tidal wave or a tsunami… Now the Democrats go in there and they have the majority. And then later on the Republicans are going to go in there and have the majority. This is how it goes, back and forth, back and forth. And it has been going back and forth like this for the last 20 years,” he explained.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares his take on Democrats and Republicans working together, recalls refusing to endorse Trump in 2016

Arnold Schwarzenegger called on Democrats and Republicans to work together to address major issues facing the United States.

During his aforementioned conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, the former California governor reflected on what he viewed as a lack of progress on immigration reform, national debt and healthcare over the past two decades.

“What happened in the last 20 years? None of them did true immigration reform. So we are still fighting over immigration. None of them participated in reducing our debt. None of them created a health care system where everyone is insured,” Schwarzenegger told Kimmel.

He argued that when one political party tried to pursue its agenda without cooperation from the other, the resulting effort was “bogus.” Schwarzenegger pointed toward the necessity of bipartisan cooperation and remarked:

“What you have to do is the Democrats and the Republicans have to work together like we did when I was governor of California…This is the only way you can accomplish something rather than always pointing fingers and accusing each other of things and calling each other names… You have to get together and accomplish and be a public servant rather than a party servant. There’s a difference.”

During the interview, Schwarzenegger also recalled a telephone conversation with Donald Trump when the latter first ran for president in 2016.

According to the former governor, the two had been good friends and spoke several times during that period. Trump had asked Schwarzenegger to endorse his campaign and join him on the campaign trail.

However, Schwarzenegger explained that he declined because they disagreed on certain issues, particularly environmental protection and climate change.

“And I said to him… ‘Donald, I'd like to be your friend… but it happens to be that there are certain things that you stand for or that you're talking about to the people out there that I don't believe in.’ Like, for instance, the environment. I said, ‘You don't believe there is climate change. You don't believe the threat of pollution,’” Schwarzenegger recalled telling Trump.

He further added that he had told Trump that he himself had “worked on that issue for so many years” and knew how “pollution” was responsible for killing an average of “seven million people,” and Trump wanted “to ignore that.”

“I said, ‘Are you crazy?… sir, I cannot do that,’” he recalled telling Trump.

Schwarzenegger added that he couldn’t campaign with or endorse Trump “because of that issue alone.” He added that, in response, Trump told him he “totally” understood where Schwarzenegger was coming from.

The former governor told Kimmel that although the conversation took place over the “phone”, both men “understood” they had different perspectives and political views.

“I respect that fully…so he went off and he did his thing,” Schwarzenegger told Jimmy Kimmel.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is actively working in films. His next project, The Man with the Bag, will premiere globally on December 2, 2026, on Prime Video.