ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - NOVEMBER 11: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a ceremony in honor of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery on November 11, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. President Trump and members of his administration visited Arlington National Cemetery to observe Veterans Day. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch) - Source: Getty

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar criticized President Donald Trump's social media activity on November 12, 2026, following a series of posts from the president on Truth Social throughout the morning. In a post on X, Rupar pointed out that Trump had no public appearances scheduled for the day but remained active on his social media platform. He wrote,

"Trump has no public events on his calendar today, but he has been melting down on Truth Social all morning. Someone needs to take his phone away and sedate him."

His remarks came after Trump shared multiple posts addressing political opponents, government spending, national security, business developments and his administration's priorities. The president also shared a photograph of himself alongside a caption praising his presidency. Rupar's comments drew attention to Trump's extensive online activity and the subjects he addressed in his posts.

Trump targets Democrats, praises business leaders and calls for $350 billion military funding in Truth Social posts

Trump's Truth Social activity included several political statements and reposted material. He first claimed that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had resigned and suggested Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace him. He praised both executives, writing,

"A Legend replaces a Legend!"

In another post, Trump questioned whether the "Seditious Six" would face prosecution, accusing them of violating the country and its Constitution. Trump also addressed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's comments about ending corruption in the United States.

"Senator Chuck Schumer just stated that he wants to end corruption in the United States. I assume he's referring to Democrat run Blue States such as California, Minnesota, Illinois, Maine, and New York. Billions of Dollars are being stolen on an hourly basis. Hopefully his words will ring true! It will be an honor to work with him on this very big Democrat problem that, when solved, will literally balance the Budget of the U.S. President DONALD J. TRUMP," He wrote.

Additionally, Trump shared a complimentary message from Hugh Hewitt, who described the president as being at his best during an interview and called him the country's best interviewer. Trump also highlighted pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's announcement about breaking ground on a $3.5 billion manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. Trump also talked about defense and wrote,

"I rebuilt our Military in my First Term, and we're doing it AGAIN, bigger and better than ever before! The Radical Democrat Majority in the next Congress has already made it clear that their Number One Agenda is to BLOCK and RESIST this historic investment in our National Security. They want to leave our Warriors weak and unguarded, but the American People want their Warriors SAFE and STRONG."

He then called on Senate leadership to immediately advance a $350 billion reconciliation bill. He argued that the funding would strengthen the military and provide American service members with greater protection and strategic advantages.

He also accused Democrats of intending to block the proposed investment, framing the legislation as a national security priority. In his final post, Trump shared a photograph of himself accompanied by the caption,