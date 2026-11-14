LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro attend the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy) © Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Ana de Armas and Beto Montenegro attend the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 12, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

On November 12th, 2026, the 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, featuring some of Latin music's most renowned artists, according to Billboard. The red carpet also gave celebrities a chance to flaunt their individual style at the celebration and award show.

Plenty of familiar faces attended the event, including Karol G, Rosalía, Ana de Armas, and Janet Jackson, among others. Outfits ranged from intricate evening gowns to matching suits and two-piece looks.

10 best-dressed celebrities at Latin Grammy Awards 2026

Below are the 10 best-dressed celebrity guests who attended the event.

1. Greeicy

Greeicy joined her partner, Colombian singer Mike Bahía, in a long red-and-copper gown. This sleeveless garment featured a deep V-neckline and a fitted bodice with beadwork embroidery. The skirt was loose and adorned with flame-inspired embroidery and sequins that ran down its length, per Billboard. She was accompanied by Mike Bahia, who wore a black tuxedo with satin lapels, a black shirt, and a black bow tie. He finished his look with dark sunglasses and earrings.

2. Ana de Armas

Popular musician Beto Montenegro attended the ceremony with Ana de Armas. She was wearing a blue floral dress from Elie Saab's Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection, according to Reality Tea. The lace-trimmed garment featured a slit on the thigh. Meanwhile, Montenegro had a gray suit, a red tie, and black sunglasses.

3. Janet Jackson

Designer Luar created the purple outfit Janet Jackson wore that evening. A post on her Facebook page credited Laurel Thomson for styling and Preston Meneses for makeup. Hair styling was done by Suzette Boozer and Ashanti Lation.

4. Debi Nova

Debi Nova came in a strapless metallic gown with shades of purple and silver. The V-neckline was deep, with a twisted detail across the front. It also had two midriff cutouts, and the floor-length skirt featured pleats, draped fabric, and a high side slit.

5. Lenny Tavárez

Lenny Tavárez wore a cream-white three-piece suit. He was wearing a double-breasted vest with gold buttons and a well-tailored blazer. He wore the suit with a mesh-panel shirt, tailored pants, and white tassel loafers. The blazer was adorned with a jeweled brooch.

6. Paty Cantú

Paty Cantú's gown was black, strapless, and featured a corset-style bodice. She wore a pearl necklace to match the outfit. The gown had multiple layers of ruffled and gathered skirt fabric.

7. Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello went with a light pink satin two-piece suit. She wore a crop top with thin straps, lace under the arms, and a tie in the front, exposing her midriff. She paired it with a matching high-waisted maxi skirt with lace along the hem and waist. A long, white feather boa finished her outfit.

8. Elena Rose

Elena Rose was in an ivory strapless gown at the awards. The dress had a tight-fitting, structured bodice with vertical seams and a straight neckline. It had a long train, a textured finish, and a floor-length design with draped fabric at the front.

9. Rosalía

Rosalía's dress was white, off-the-shoulder, and featured large feathers around the shoulders. The fitted bodice was made of sheer material, and the lower part of the garment included layers of tulle creating a voluminous skirt. The gown was long and trailed in a train.

10. Sofía Reyes

Sofía Reyes opted for a silver mini dress with long sleeves and a deep V-neck. The dress was covered in floral sequin designs. A long, sheer cape attached at the shoulders trailed behind the dress, forming a train.