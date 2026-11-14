LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Tyga and Madelaine Petsch attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre for Vanity Fair) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) Tyga and Madelaine Petsch attend Vanity Fair and Instagram Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood at Bar Marmont on February 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre for Vanity Fair) - Source: Getty

Rapper Tyga and Riverdale actress Madelaine Petsch have reportedly ended their relationship after more than a year of dating, according to multiple sources cited by PEOPLE. The reported breakup comes approximately two months after the pair were seen together at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, in September 2026.

At the time, an insider described their relationship as happy and said Petsch had also been spending time with Tyga’s son. Neither celebrity publicly confirmed their relationship during their time together. Their romance first attracted attention in February 2025, when they were spotted sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Subsequently, they also appeared together at the Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party, which further fueled dating speculation. PEOPLE has reportedly contacted representatives for both celebrities for comment.

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch’s relationship timeline and dating history

According to PEOPLE, the September outing at Knott’s Scary Farm presented a positive picture of their relationship. A source close to the pair said,

“They’re really happy, and she’s been spending time with his son too.”

The insider was referring to Tyga’s 13-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with his former partner Blac Chyna. According to Just Jared, the pair also attended the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Spain and Belgium in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the year, they were spotted together at The Bird Streets Club. They also appeared at a party at Bar Marmont, where they spent time with Petsch’s former Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart and her boyfriend, Jack Martin.

According to E! News, Petsch and Tyga made their relationship Instagram official on April 21, 2025, through photographs from their Coachella weekend. One picture showed the actress resting her head on Tyga’s shoulder, while another captured them embracing. Tyga also shared a photograph of the pair at the festival.

Petsch discussed her approach to privacy during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper. She explained that maintaining boundaries between her public and private lives had been challenging.

She added that she would not discuss her relationships simply because she was a public figure. During the interview, Petsch also talked about what, according to her, were important qualities in a partner.

“I think that’s one thing I learned is really important: consistency in a partner. Kindness. Love. It’s like, honestly not that hard, I think, to be in a good relationship. Communication. Support for my career. Trust is really important,” she said.

According to PEOPLE, Tyga previously dated Avril Lavigne between February and October 2023. He has also been romantically linked to Kylie Jenner, Demi Rose, and Blac Chyna. His earlier relationship with Blac Chyna resulted in their son, King Cairo. He was also previously married to Jordan Craig between 2010 and 2011.

Meanwhile, Petsch previously dated actor and musician Travis Mills for approximately three years before their February 2020 split. She later dated music manager Anthony Li, with whom she was publicly associated in 2024.