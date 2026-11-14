Hank and Mickey in 'Sheriff Country' (Image via Instagram/@firesheriffcbs) © https://www.instagram.com/firesheriffcbs/p/DfqFxStmBNo/?hl=en

Hank and Mickey in 'Sheriff Country' (Image via Instagram/@firesheriffcbs)

Titled Close to the Chest, Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6 explores several cases that push Mickey, Boone, Hank, and Cassidy to confront personal hang-ups, family complications, and troubles from their past. The main case of the week involves a card game ambush, which turns out to be an illegal card game run by Hank's uncle, Roberto.

Meanwhile, Boone is keeping his promise to find a work-life balance, and that involves spending some time with Emi. Cassidy is doing the same thing, keeping her promise to finally give romance a chance after being in an abusive relationship. And with Boone outside of the office, Mickey had to make do without her work husband.

Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6 recap: An attempted murder on Hank's uncle uncovers a different plot to kill him

Hank's charming but card-cheating trickster of an uncle, Roberto, faces multiple plots to end his life in Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6, though those cases are unrelated. An illegal card game Roberto was running was interrupted by a gunman looking for him, and that puts Mickey and Hank on the case. They discover that with Roberto's reputation, a lot of people want him dead. However, one man actually tried to do it: his old business partner, whose savings he flaked on.

The arrest made everyone believe that Roberto was finally safe, right up until he suffered a severe allergic reaction right at the department. As it turns out, Roberto had been bitten by a tick years ago, and he developed an allergy to meat. He's alive, though, but was still sent to the hospital because the EpiPen he always had with him was gone. A visit to the hospital started to uncover the second plot in Roberto's life.

Roberto's old flame, Paula, whom he visited earlier, was at the same hospital. She's dying, and her two kids, Meg and Drew, visited Roberto in return. Drew then revealed that it must have been the gelatin in the banana bread he gave Roberto a while back that caused the allergic reaction. Hank then remembered that Drew had access to Roberto's coat, where the latter always kept his EpiPen. However, with only suspicion and no evidence, they couldn't arrest Drew.

It's when Mickey and Hank got creative. They arrested Meg for an old traffic ticket she didn't pay, which forced her to confess so she could be free to be with her mother before Paula died. As it turns out, Drew has a big debt, and Paula's will named Roberto as the recipient of a priceless painting. But if Roberto died before Paula, that painting would be given to Paula's eldest. So, Drew plotted to kill Roberto before Paula died to get his hands on that priceless painting, which turns out to be a fake.

Is Boone finally giving his relationship with Emi a chance?

Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6 ends with Boone giving his and Emi's budding romance a chance by finally opening up to her. Boone has been willing to go on dates with Emi and spend quality time with her during his day off, but that wasn't enough for Emi. She wanted to get to know Boone, but he's a secretive fellow.

In the end, however, he finally started to open up, suggesting that he's giving their romance a fair chance. He opened up to her about his mother and how he didn't attend her funeral because he couldn't stomach saying goodbye. Boone also shared glimpses of his past with Emi, starting with showing her his old yearbook.

Cassidy meets a potential love interest before the episode ends with a cliffhanger that teases trouble

Cassidy starts dating in Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6, but her date doesn't end up as her potential love interest—it was the man who saved her from the disastrous date. However, their story went a bit complicated when that man, Andre, was the prosecutor handling her mother's paperwork problem with her salon. That put Cassidy and Andre at odds, though Travis helped cool things down between them.

But just as Cassidy and Andre start to get the hang of things—they're now constantly texting each other—Sheriff Country season 2 episode 6 ended with a cliffhanger teasing Cassidy's abusive ex's return. She received a box of chocolates she thought was from Andre, but a note that came with it revealed that it wasn't Andre who sent the chocolates—it was Brock. The scene suggests that Cassidy's abusive ex is now out of jail and has reestablished contact.

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