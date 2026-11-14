Tony Beets from Gold Rush (Image source: Getty Images) © Getty Images

Tony Beets from Gold Rush (Image source: Getty Images)

Tony Beets is having a great run on Gold Rush season 17 as his two wash plants on the Midas cut are bringing good amounts of gold.

A slow start to the season has not slowed him down and he is starting to believe he can hit his season goal of 13,000 ounces.

Tony's latest haul has produced 800 ounces of gold, as per the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram.

While Parker's operation has faced some struggles, Tony has every reason to be optimistic about his operation due to his big production of gold.

Between the increasing gold total and the potential of the Midas cut, Tony Beets thinks he could easily achieve his target for this season.

Tony Beets celebrates strong gold production in Gold Rush

Recently Tony Beets' two wash plants on Midas cut have been producing big results. Although he got off with a slow start, his team managed to collect 800 ounces of gold last week.

As per the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram, he said:

"Things have been going pretty good lately. Gold wise, they are doing pretty good. If we can keep that up then that will be a decent show, that 13,000 ounces I would think. I see no real reason why not actually."

The new production numbers are promising, but Tony also knows he still has a lot of work to do.

His season target is 13,000 ounces and to reach that, his operation will need to keep putting out the numbers he has been getting the last couple of weeks.

He needs 800 ounces every week to reach the goal

The voiceover in the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram said that he would need to keep up with his 800 ounces per week target. It added:

"After a late start, last week Tony banked a blockbuster 800 ounces, worth over 3.5 million dollars, giving him a 1600 ounces total. To hit his season goal, Tony now needs to keep hauling in 800 ounces every week."

Tony was pretty confident about reaching his goal by the end of the season. His confidence came after a week of demonstrating what his two wash plants can deliver.

But the repeating target of 800 ounces every week was not a small target and the next few weeks of production would determine whether Tony and his team could keep up the momentum.

Tony looks forward to the Midas cut production

Tony Beets was confident that the production was heading in the right direction and he was now focused on getting deeper in the Midas cut. According to the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram, he said:

"As we get into the Midas cut a bit more, it will be interesting to see what is actually going to come out of it. I want that cut to produce a lot of gold for us."

Apart from the mining, Tony decided to stop to look at the wildlife that is coming back to the place. There were a few geese in the area and a wild bear was also roaming around. Tony said:

"It is nice to see the wildlife you know moving right back in, in abundance. It's beautiful everything is like that. That's how it's supposed to be."

For now, Tony had a lot to be optimistic about. His two wash plants were producing a good amount of gold and he also saw some wildlife animals returning to their places.

Stay tuned for more such updates.