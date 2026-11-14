Suzanne Collins praises 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' cast ahead of prequel release - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Suzanne Collins praises 'Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' cast ahead of prequel release - Source: Getty

Suzanne Collins, author of the Hunger Games series, has shared a rare public message ahead of the release of the film, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. E! News reported that she gave her review of the series' upcoming prequel movie via a letter to her fans posted on the movie's official social media account on November 13. She wrote that she is "excited" for fans to watch the newest movie set to release on November 20. She wrote,

"Director Francis Lawrence and company have put the finishing touches on a vibrant and devastating adaptation of the novel, leaving me with the happy job of singing its praises."

Collins revealed her decision to work with producer Nina Jacobson, who has a "deep understanding and passion for the material." She said:

"Sometimes you see a book used merely as a springboard, but she was committed to developing a faithful version of the series and has followed through by being an exceptional ambassador for the franchise."

She also went on to praise director Francis Lawrence, whom she described as a "brilliant visual storyteller," who was able to maintain the originality from the book and yet add his unique touches to the film. She also appreciated the work of executive producers Mika Saito and Cameron MacConomy, along with screenwriters Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. Collins acknowledged the work of every team member and didn't forget to shower praise for the new cast, "led by a remarkably powerful and moving performance by Joseph Zada." She wrote the names of the cast members, including Mckenna Grace, Ben Wang, Elle Fanning, and more, and said:

"The performers have brought such understanding, humor, pathos and pizazz to their characters. Gems, every last one. I truly can’t imagine a better cast."

Author Suzanne Collins shares a letter with Hunger Games fans ahead of the prequel release

Author Suzanne Collins has reflected on her book coming to life and expressed gratitude to those who made it happen. E! News reported that Collins, who has sat out the press tour for Sunrise on the Reaping following her last public appearance three years ago, appreciated the contributions of everyone behind and on the screen. In her message, she also mentioned the work of production and VFX designers who brought their "magic."

She also lauded the work of the music composers who scored the character "Haymitch’s traumatic tale." She added:

"A special shout out goes to Noah Kahan for his compelling song, “Draw You Out” which so accurately reflects Haymitch’s state of mind and to all the talented artists who contributed to the album."

After describing her privilege of working with Lionsgate for the past seventeen years, Collins concluded the letter with:

"And to all you wonderful readers and film fans, I feel such deep appreciation for your continued presence in Panem. May the odds be EVER in your favor!

Fans and followers shared their excitement ahead of the release of the prequel.

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