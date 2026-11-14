Gold Rush Parker Schnabel (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DXPKxDpjgkK/

Gold Rush Parker Schnabel (Image via Instagram/@goldrushtv)

Parker Schnabel is making a big change to his mining operation in Gold Rush season 17.

As he moves towards another massive gold haul and faces competition from Tony Beets, he is bringing in a new million dollar washplant to replace his existing wash plant, Big Red, as per the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram.

But before his new wash plant, Phil, starts processing the pay dirt, there is a lot of work to do.

The new wash plant will operate almost twice as fast as Big Red, making it a crucial addition to Parker's operations.

Parker Schnabel shuts down Big Red in Gold Rush

Parker starts by explaining the situation at the mining site and says that the road cut is the biggest challenge the operation faces before the new wash plant can get to work. According to the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram, he said:

"So we are shutting down Big Red. We have a new plant, Phil, showing up."

He also said that he was excited for the new wash plant and once it would start working, there would be a massive cut which was waiting to be processed. The voiceover in the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram added:

"Parker's banking on his new million dollar wash plant, Phil, to power through the road cut. Capable of running twice as fast as Big Red, it should supercharge gold production."

Foreman Tyson Lee was tasked with building it and getting it running. He said that they cannot afford to fall behind if they want to reach the production target and compete with Tony Beets. He added:

"We won't get to 13000 ounces. We won't get to beat Tony Beets without Phil."

Tyson Lee takes charge

Now that the new wash plant, Phil, has finally come into existence, the task is to get the equipment built and in operation. The voiceover in the clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram said:

"Now it's on foreman Tyson Lee to get it built and sluicing."

Tyson Lee said that their priority number one is to get Phil running. One of the mechanics from Parker's team said:

"Phil is here finally so now it's time to start getting it all assembled."

The voiceover said that usually the crew receives assistance from the washplant manufacturers during the installation, but this time Parker's mechanics have to do it all on their own.

The crew has to prepare the road cut while simultaneously handling the new equipment so that the installation can be done as soon as possible. The crew must ensure that everything is positioned properly before Phil can start processing gold.

Parker's mechanics work towards assembling the new wash plant

While the crew starts putting Phil together, one of the mechanics warns that there are a lot of large pieces of equipment they are handling and there is no room for error. It could also injure someone if not handled carefully.

According to a clip posted by @goldrushtv on Instagram, he said:

"One thing we got to be very careful of is that this thing is not heavy enough to hurt you, it's heavy enough to kill you."

Another mechanic added:

"I am just rigged up on the heavy end of the plant here so that the loader and zoom boom can lift the front."

Parker's crew has a major task of getting Phil ready to produce gold as it will be helpful with his goal of reaching 13,000 ounces of gold by the end of the season.

Stay tuned for more such updates.