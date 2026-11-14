Former CIA director John Brennan's son Kyle arrested on a child pornography charge - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Former CIA director John Brennan's son Kyle arrested on a child pornography charge - Source: Getty

Federal authorities reportedly arrested Kyle, the son of former CIA director John Brennan, on Friday. The Washington Post reported that authorities accused him of possessing dozens of "sexually explicit images of minors." The outlet reported that he faces "one count of transportation of child pornography," for which he could receive a minimum five-year prison sentence should he be convicted.

USA Today reported that U.S. Magistrate Judge William E. Fitzpatrick signed a criminal complaint for the charges on November 13. The outlet noted that court records show that Kyle made a court appearance on the same day. In an affidavit viewed by the outlet, the crime was uncovered after the Warrenton Police Department in Virginia identified an account registered to Kyle Brennan that was being allegedly used to upload child sexual abuse material.

The FBI has reportedly extracted 88 sexually explicit images from Kyle's cellphone. Fox News reported that the case originated after the Adobe CyberTipline flagged Kyle's accounts for allegedly uploading the illicit material. The reports were submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in April and June 2024. In July 2024, authorities searched Kyle's home and seized his iPhone. Fox News noted that the case was transferred to the FBI this October.

At the time of writing, Kyle's representatives and attorney have not shared a comment.

Kyle Brennan's father John Brennan has been the subject of a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation

Former CIA director John Brennan's son is facing child pornography charges and may be sentenced to prison if found guilty. Sources reported that John has also been part of an investigation by the Justice Department "regarding his role in the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election," per Fox News.

Reuters reported that the investigations have stalled in the recent months after the resignations of senior prosecutors who had been overseeing the case. John and his attorneys have reportedly denied all wrongdoing. In September, one of John's lawyers, Ken Wainstein, revealed that John had been subpoenaed to testify before a Florida grand jury, per NPR News. In a statement, Ken responded to the situation and said:

"The reality is there's no precedent for this situation. I've spent decades in and around the Justice Department. I've never even conceived of a situation like this" in which the Justice Department is "blatantly trying to frame somebody for a crime that is complete fiction."

Brennan has not been charged and has reportedly challenged the investigations, alleging that they stem from "political animosity by the Trump administration."

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