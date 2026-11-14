Beau Jessup was studying journalism at Columbia at the time of her death— source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Beau Jessup was studying journalism at Columbia at the time of her death— source: Getty Images

Lisa Maxwell’s daughter’s cause of death remains undetermined, even as her death has been described as “not suspicious,” with “no criminality” involved, per Page Six.

Beau Jessup, 27, the daughter of British actress Lisa Maxwell, passed away earlier this month. She was pursuing a master’s degree in journalism at Columbia Journalism School, per PEOPLE. The institution announced her passing on Monday, November 9.

“Columbia Journalism School mourns the loss of Beau Jessup, a student in our M.S. program,” Columbia Journalism School said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, classmates and all who knew and loved her.”

The institution further added that it was “working with Beau’s family to offer support and assistance during this difficult time.”

On Friday, November 13, the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told PEOPLE in a statement: “We are investigating. The cause and manner of death are pending further study.”

Beau Jessup was set to round out her Masters program in 2027

Beau Jessup was born to Lisa Maxwell and Paul Jessup in 1999. Maxwell is best known for playing Samantha Nixon on The Bill and for her regular appearances as a presenter on the talk show Loose Women.

According to CBS News, Beau died shortly after giving an interview to Columbia News as part of its Notebook series. With her family’s permission, the interview was published on November 11, 2026.

During the interview, Beau revealed that she was expected to graduate in May 2027. She previously studied social anthropology at the London School of Economics and writing for performance at the University of Cambridge.

Her academic background influenced her interest in “cultural journalism—particularly how institutions, identity, and social expectations influence the way we live and understand one another.”

Beau planned to pursue a career in journalism and writing after completing her Masters programme. At 16, she founded Beau’s Community Bakes, through which she published weekly columns for her local newspaper.

She also created SpecialName, a website that helped Chinese parents choose English names for their children.

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