A snippet of Jamie Dornan as Paul and Jack Kesy as Bobby from Apple TV's 12 12 12. (Image via Apple.com/tv-pr) © https://www.apple.com/tv-pr/originals/12-12-12/episodes-images/

A snippet of Jamie Dornan as Paul and Jack Kesy as Bobby from Apple TV's 12 12 12. (Image via Apple.com/tv-pr)

Apple TV’s 12 12 12 Season 1 starts with a heist that explains the premise of the heist thriller series, starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan. The crew has 12 months to plan, 12 hours to execute, and the authorities have 12 days to catch them. But the story goes beyond the robbery. Paul Galvin has spent the last year trying to leave crime behind and start a new life with Severine. When his brother Bobby’s debts threaten that future, Paul has to take on one last job. At the same time, FBI agent Jack Strickland is determined to catch him.

So, did Serge sacrifice himself to save Paul? Yes.Knowing that Jack wants to use him to get to Paul and Bobby, Serge makes a desperate choice. He jumps from a hospital window, giving the brothers a chance to escape before the FBI can catch them. However, the fall leaves him badly injured, and he later dies. His death leaves Paul grieving, while Jack gets a fresh lead on the thieves. We further break down the premiere.

Serge's final decision puts Paul's escape ahead of his own life

Serge's fate takes a tragic turn after Jack catches him during the chase in Switzerland. In its recap of the second episode, Show Snob explains that Jack keeps Serge at a hospital because he hopes to use him to draw Paul and Bobby out of hiding. Jack knows Serge is close to Paul and believes that the brothers will come looking for him. Serge has little reason to cooperate. He is seriously ill and knows that he may not have much time left. He also does not want his condition to become a way for Jack to get to Paul.

Jack's plan works, at least initially. Once Paul learns that Serge has been caught, he decides to rescue him. Bobby joins him, and the brothers disguise themselves to get inside the hospital. But Serge has already made his own decision. Since he knows that Jack is using him as bait, he decides to jump from his hospital room. By deciding to end his life, he stops Jack from trapping the brothers.

Paul wants to go to Serge, but Bobby knows they cannot stay. Jack has spotted them, and the brothers are forced to leave. Digital Mafia Talkies also covers the hospital escape in its second episode recap, including Bobby pulling Paul away from the scene. Serge later dies from his injuries. His sacrifice gives the brothers a chance to get away, but it leaves Paul devastated. Serge was more than Severine's father to him. He had become someone Paul trusted and considered family. The loss also gives the robbery a more personal cost for Paul.

Bobby's debts pull Paul back into the world of crime

To understand why Paul agrees to take part in the robbery, we have to go back to the beginning of the story. The first episode takes us to France, where Paul has been living with Severine. He has spent the past year keeping a low profile after the Newark job. He wants to settle down and start a family, but Bobby soon turns up with a problem.

Bobby has spent the money from their previous job and owes a large sum to Bazin. He has also promised her that he and Paul will carry out another robbery. Paul is not pleased. He has no interest in returning to a life of crime, especially now that Severine is pregnant.

However, the threat is much bigger than expected. As Show Snob notes, Bazin knows about Paul’s family and makes it clear that she will go after Severine and their unborn child. Bobby's debts and the threat against Paul's family leave him with little choice. He agrees to take part in the job.

The brothers' reunion is far from easy. While Bobby’s problems drag him into another robbery, Paul ends up taking charge of the plan. Digital Mafia Talkies’s recap also points out how his brother's debt to people like Bazin is the reason why he had to return to this business, which he had left behind for his new life. For Paul, the robbery is meant to be one last job. He hopes that once it is over, he can return to the life he had planned with Severine.

Jack's investigation takes an unexpected turn with Lena's help

In the premiere of 12 12 12 Season 1, we also learn why Jack has been going after Paul. As it turns out, the FBI agent has been tracking him since a robbery in Newark, where his former partner was killed. He never got over the grief of losing her, making the case personal. Strickland is determined not to let Paul escape again.

His investigation takes him to Switzerland, where he works with local detective Lena. In its first episode recap, Digital Mafia Talkies explains how Lena helps Jack look into a bank that has been dealing with repeated alarm problems. Jack eventually finds a tunnel connecting the building to a nearby church. He suspects the crew is using it to reach the bank.

He is right, but his timing is off. Jack enters the vault after the robbery and realizes that the money is gone. Then Paul appears. Jack gives chase, while Lena has her own problem outside. She realizes that some of the officers at the scene are imposters and follows the stolen police car. The pursuit ends with her car overturned and the thieves getting away. Jack manages to corner the man he has been chasing, only to discover that it is Serge wearing a disguise. He uses Serge's phone to call Paul and tells him:

“You stole from me, Galvin. Now you're gonna know how it feels.”

The call makes it clear that Jack is not ready to give up. His investigation continues after Serge's death. Show Snob's recap reveals that Lena learns about the tracking device, which is present in one of the stolen guns. It helps them come up with the location of Paul’s crew. They learn that the crew is hiding in the snowy mountains, giving Jack another lead after coming so close to the brothers at the hospital. Paul and Bobby might have escaped for now, but the FBI is still closing in.

Paul's ambitious bank robbery runs into an unexpected obstacle

The heist is the central thread connecting the two premiere episodes. As TVLine notes, the crew has spent months preparing for the job, but the plan still runs into trouble when they get close to the vault. To scope the place out, Paul visits the bank with Bazin to check out the security. The target is a bank holding money belonging to a Russian gangster. Rather than attempt a direct entry, the crew decides to dig a tunnel from a nearby church and enter the vault. The outlet also explains in its recap that the drilling has already been going on for six months by the time the heist begins. However, things do not go as smoothly as expected.

The opening scene gives viewers an early look at how unusual the job will be. Alberich, the crew's contortionist, crawls out of a small safe-deposit box inside the bank. The sequence was also a deliberate creative choice. Speaking to Decider, co-creator Jim Keeble explained:

“It had a sort of fairy tale quality to it. We wanted to set up with something that would be surprising, but somehow strangely seductive — that this isn’t gonna be an average heist, and it’s gonna be quite personal. He sort of comes to life. In a way, all of Paul’s crew come to life during the show. They’re all, to some extent, stuck before they join his strange family. So it was kind of symbolic of that, of this rebirth that they all had.”

The crew's problems continue. Once Alberich reaches the vault, he discovers a hidden alarm mechanism in the floor, which reacts to any form of vibration. The alarm was deliberately kept out of the bank’s system plans. If the drill gets too close, the alarm could go off and alert the authorities.

Paul needs a solution. As Show Snob explains, he tunes into a YouTube tutorial to learn how to get around the device. Alberich follows his instructions and drills around the sensitive mechanism. The crew eventually reaches the vault and takes the money. The robbery is successful, but Serge gets caught during the escape. The job may be complete, but the consequences are only beginning.

The next episode of 12 12 12 Season 1, titled Einfach Obergeil, will be released on November 20 on Apple TV at 12 am ET.