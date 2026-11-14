Christian Cousins was five years old when he landed his first role — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Christian Cousins was five years old when he landed his first role — source: Getty Images

Christian Cousins has died at the age of 43. He was a former child star known for appearing alongside his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, in Kindergarten Cop, per Variety.

Christian’s half-brother, Jonas Roeser, announced his passing in an Instagram post on October 22, revealing that he had battled liver disease for some time.

“RIP my dear brother Christian Cousins,” Roeser wrote. “It’s hard to share that my brother, Christian Cousins, has passed away. Christian and his twin brother, Joseph ‘Joey’ Cousins, are my brothers through my biological father. They grew up in California while I was in Washington, and I didn’t get to know them until I was in college.”

Roeser added that before finally meeting Christian and his twin brother, he had watched them on screen.

He continued his tribute by describing Christian as “a character, full of passion and energy, with big stories and even bigger dreams.” He added that he found solace in the belief that his younger brother was “free from the pain he was carrying.”

He concluded:

“Rest easy, Christian. I hope your soul is at rest and that you’ve found peace. You are my brother and you will be missed.”

Christian Cousins' life and acting career explored

Born in Orange County, California, Christian Cousins grew up alongside his twin brother, Joseph, popularly known as Joey Cousins. According to TV Insider, the twins made their acting debut in an episode of Highway to Heaven. They later appeared in nearly 60 episodes of Knots Landing, playing Bobby Gibson Ewing.

The twins landed their first major big-screen role in the 1990 comedy Kindergarten Cop. They starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played Detective John Kimble. The film follows Kimble, an undercover police detective who poses as a kindergarten teacher to investigate a dangerous criminal.

The brothers also appeared in Critters 3 and Intruders. Their final acting role was in the 1995 comedy Twin Sitters, per TV Insider.

Christian Cousins reunited with the cast of Kindergarten Cop in 2020 to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, published by Entertainment Weekly, Christian revealed that he “didn’t even know the significance of the role” of Dominic in the movie, but that the experience changed his life.

He also revealed that he and his twin brother “got hired on the first interview.” Their being twins proved beneficial to the production because it helped the filmmakers navigate child labor laws and restrictions on working hours for young actors.

Christian Cousins is survived by his twin brother, Joseph “Joey” Cousins, and his half-brother, Jonas Roeser.

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