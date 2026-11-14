Dolly Parton at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee — source: Getty Images © Getty Images

Dolly Parton at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee — source: Getty Images

Dolly Parton says “nothing hurts more than a family at war,” in her final recording project. Co-written by U2, Dolly Parton and Irish singer-songwriter Johnny McDaid, the single “Torn” is described on Parton’s website as “a tender country song detailing broken family ties that holds wider resonances.”

Parton’s song lyrics seem to address the dispute between her estate management and her nephew. The singer’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, accused her nephew, Bryan Seaver, of sending threatening messages targeting the singer’s businesses and associates, per TMZ. Nozell, through Dolly Parton’s management company, She’s Alive LLC, had sought a permanent injunction against Bryan Seaver.

“Torn,” featuring Dolly Parton, appears on U2’s 16th studio album. The album version of the song was released on Friday, November 13, alongside the album, while the country version was released to radio networks on Thursday, according to Deadline.

The song begins with Dolly singing:

“I can’t deny this passion and desire / But I know it has to burn me standing this close to the fire.”

She continues:

“What am I supposed to do? And how am I supposed to choose? I love ’em both, and I just feel so torn.”

Dolly Parton and U2 frontman Bono sing together:

“Torn apart these loving hearts / That beat and break the same / We share a house divided / And the blood that fills our veins.”

In another part of the song, Dolly sings:

“Are you your brother’s keeper now? Or know what you’re fighting for? / Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war.”

Parton’s niece was also recently fired from her position overseeing the late singer’s museum and archives, according to TMZ.

Dolly Parton’s Estate Recently Dismissed Court Case Against Bryan Seaver

The rift between Bryan Seaver and Dolly Parton’s estate management appears to have come to an end. On November 9, a Tennessee judge dismissed the injunction case against Seaver.

Seaver announced the passing of the beloved country music icon on August 25, noting in a video shared on social media that he had served as her head of security for more than two decades, following in his father’s footsteps. His father had previously held the position.

The following month, Seaver received a notice informing him that his services were no longer required by the singer’s estate. He was also asked to vacate Parton’s properties along with his security companies. Seaver told TMZ that he was “dismayed” by the notice but would not be “intimidated” by it.

Shortly afterward, Danny Nozell, Parton’s longtime manager, filed for a restraining order against Seaver, accusing him of making threats and attempting to extort money from him, Variety reported on September 22.

Nozell, who managed Parton for more than two decades, sought a temporary restraining order to prevent Seaver from coming within 1,000 feet of the late singer’s offices in Nashville or interfering with her business operations.

Nozell accused Seaver of sending threatening messages, some of which allegedly read:

“All I do is warfare… everyone needs to be worried about what I might do.”

Another message allegedly stated:

“Her money better be bigger than I can make elsewhere or I’m going to f-k everyone. I am about to become the hand of retribution for my entire family.”

In a statement to TMZ published on September 22, Seaver claimed the messages had been taken out of context, insisting: “Nothing in this lawsuit was a threat and most of the comments I stand by.”

Parton’s management company, She’s Alive LLC, also filed a lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against Seaver. The company claimed that employees had fled the office, sought private security and resigned because of his alleged threatening messages.

On November 5, Nozell requested the dismissal of the case against Seaver after the two sides reached an agreement, according to the Associated Press. The request was subsequently finalized through an order issued by Chancellor l'Ashea L. Myles. The case was dismissed without prejudice, leaving the estate with the option of refiling it.

Following the dismissal, Seaver’s lawyers released a statement saying that he “cares deeply about his Aunt Dolly, her music, her family, and the legacy she left behind.”

They added that Seaver was “grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly’s legacy remains completely untouched.”

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.