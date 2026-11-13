Usman Nurmagomedov looks on before fighting against Alexander Shabliy during Bellator Champions Series: San Diego at the Pechanga Arena on September 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. Source: Getty Images. © Getty Images

Usman Nurmagomedov looks on before fighting against Alexander Shabliy during Bellator Champions Series: San Diego at the Pechanga Arena on September 7, 2024 in San Diego, California. Source: Getty Images.

MMA fighter Usman Nurmagomedov has received a jail term of six months after a scuffle with former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili in a hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The 28-year-old lightweight champion of PFL was charged together with five others on Friday, November 13. The five were convicted of disturbing public safety, causing panic, and putting their lives at risk during the incident that happened on Wednesday.

Each of the six individuals was sentenced to jail time for six months, a fine of 300,000 UAE dirhams ($82,000) and deportation after serving their terms.

The altercation was recorded in videos which have been circulated on social media sites. The video clips depict Nurmagomedov walking up to Dvalishvili as he was doing an interview at the hotel lobby when he reportedly hit him in the face.

Merab Dvalishvili was accompanied by one of his friends and was said to have retaliated even though he was outnumbered. Video footage of the incident revealed that the former was seen seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained to his face, with blood clearly visible.

As per DAZN, Merab Dvalishvili went on to claim that he along with his companion was attacked from behind by Usman Nurmagomedov and his entourage.

In addition, the ex-UFC champion and his accomplice were also held in custody for more than 24 hours before being released. According to reports, they were charged a fine of around $13,600, but they did not receive any jail time. Dvalishvili has been released from custody and he was supposed to compete in a wrestling match that weekend.

What led to the confrontation between Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili?

The animosity has its roots in January 2025, when Merab Dvalishvili successfully defended his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov, the brother of Usman Nurmagomedov, at UFC 311 via unanimous decision. The run up to this fight was highly contentious.

There is another reported altercation that took place in a Real American Freestyle competition earlier this year where Merab Dvalishvili was seen hitting a teammate of Umar's.

This led to several people in the field of mixed martial arts commenting on the incident. UFC's welterweight champion Islam Makhachev backed Usman Nurmagomedov, asking why no condemnation was made for his altercation with a Dagestani wrestler before this incident.

Former UFC champion Ilia Topuria, on the other hand, was highly critical of the incident, expressing his displeasure towards Nurmagomedov and all those who were involved. The manager of Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz, offered his own apology for the assault, saying that the act was unacceptable.

This is a crucial stage in the career of Usman Nurmagomedov. The unbeaten lightweight champion was rumored to be thinking about what he was going to do next as a free agent after positioning himself as one of the most dominant fighters not within the UFC.