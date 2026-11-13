Stephen A. Smith sat down with Trump for an interview - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Stephen A. Smith sat down with Trump for an interview - Source : Getty

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith laughed off speculations of him being the next White House press secretary. Following his interview with Donald Trump, a reporter asked Smith if the president had offered him the position of the White House press secretary, which was previously held by Katie Zacharia.

CSPAN shared a video on X, in which Stephen A. Smith was seen dismissing the claims and responded by saying "no way in h**l." The commentator then opened up about the matter on Fox News.

"That was absolutely hilarious. Evidently, they don't know about the life that I live and the kind of affluence that ESPN and Disney have blessed me with. I wouldn't take that pay cut for almost anything but the presidency," Smith said about the speculations.

He continued by saying that he wouldn't settle for a government job unless it was that of the US president. According to him, that was the only job that was worthy of a financial sacrifice.

"It would take the presidency, me winning the presidency, in order for me to even consider giving up what I have. That ain't happening."

In the video posted by CSPAN, Smith said that he sat with Donald Trump for around 40 minutes for an interview that will be aired on the commentator's YouTube show.

Stephen A. Smith asked Trump questions about the midterms as well as the recent controversy surrounding Jensen Huang

The CSPAN video captured Stephen A. Smith opening up about the questions he asked Donald Trump during the interview. According to the ESPN commentator, the questions concerned the midterm elections as well as the ongoing controversy surrounding former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang.

Smith then shared insights into the conversation with Trump where they reportedly spoke about the midterm election results. For those unfamiliar, the Republicans lost the midterms, and the Democrats gained control of both the House and the Senate.

"When they lost, the way that they lost during the midterms, he thinks it was more about them than him. Obviously, that's something that a lot of people would disagree with, but nevertheless, that's the situation," Stephen A. Smith added.

As for hinting at running the 2028 presidential race, this wasn't the first time that Smith did it. In 2025, he reportedly said that he was leaving "all doors open." At the time, Donald Trump also reportedly said that he would love to see Smith in the race. In March, however, he shared a different take while speaking to Sean Hannity.

At the time, he told Hannity that he had decided to "put the presidential aspirations to bed," because he didn't want to give up on his financial status. During the latest interview with Trump, the president reacted to the hints and shared his take on the speculation.

"I would keep your life the way it is," the president said.

Smith then responded by acknowledging that Trump had told him the same thing a few weeks ago and that he remembered it. Meanwhile, so far, the interview video has garnered more than a million views.